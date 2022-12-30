Another year, and fewer but better fireworks.
With the likelihood the sky will be clear on New Year's Eve, every man, woman and child will be wanting to watch the sky light up at the strike of midnight (or at least 9pm).
But this year, Canberra's fireworks will be a little bit different - so organisers are asking people to plan their evening carefully.
While previously there have been three pontoons on Lake Burley Griffin, there will be no fireworks from the west basin.
There will be fireworks launching on Lake Burley Griffin on December 31 at 9pm and January 1 at 12am.
There are four locations along the lake where people are invited to set up a picnic and watch the display.
These are Regatta Point, Patrick White Lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park.
Each hub will have food trucks, a first aid tent, portable toilets, security and a DJ.
Bring food, water, a charged phone and maybe an umbrella just to be safe. If you don't like the feeling of grass on your bare legs, bring a picnic rug or even folding chairs (just stay up the hill as not to disturb anyone else).
ACT Events are encouraging Canberrans to catch public transport to the fireworks because of limited parking.
There will be expanded and free bus services from 5pm on New Year's Eve.
The additional services will be have NYE2, NYE3, NYE4, NYE6 on the front of the bus.
Buses are arriving and returning from each hub to bus stops which may include Belconnen Westfield, Belconnen Interchange, City Interchange, Tuggeranong Interchange and the Woden Interchange.
The free services will depart for a few hours before the 9pm and 12am fireworks.
They will also return to the bus stations at the conclusion of each display.
Light rail services will be free from 5pm until the end of New Year's Eve.
The last service will depart from Gungahlin Place stop at 1am and Alinga Street stop at 1.30am.
Services will run every 10 minutes from 4.30pm from Gungahlin Place and 5pm from Alinga Street on New Year's Eve, ACT Events said.
For those driving, Bowen Park, Rond Terrace and Regatta Point carparks will be closed.
The closest parking to Regatta Point is at 3 Barrine Drive and 1 Regatta Place.
Those watching the fireworks from Patrick White Lawns or Bowen Park can park in the several different compounds at the parliamentary triangle.
Many people will park in this area and walk over the bridge to Regatta Point.
The Bowen Park carpark will be closed, so those watching for this spot and driving will need to plan their trip a bit more carefully, and try find a space near Kings Avenue.
There are also a few accessible parking places around.
There are ten spots at Parkes Place West, seven at Questacon, eight at the National Library, 15 at John Gorton East, five at West Block Main, two at East Block Main and two at Carpark 45, Russell Drive.
Parking fees and terms apply as normal, no parking is allowed on grass, and ACT Events warns carpark attendants will be roaming around.
Want to avoid crowds and find a secret, private spot for that midnight kiss?
You should also be able to see the fireworks from Mt Ainslie, Mt Taylor and Mt Stromlo.
If you have a bit of cash to splash, there will also be bars and restaurants offering exclusive spots to watch the display alongside a nice meal or cocktail. Try The Jetty, Leyla Bar and the Walt & Burley.
There is also a park at Wongoola Close in O'Connor, with a park with swings for kids and an unobstructed view into the city.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
