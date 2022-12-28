Finally, after Canberra's coldest December on record, the hot summer sun beat down on the city during Christmas.
But in what is hopefully not a prophetic start to 2023, New Year's Eve weather is forecast have possible storms and "extreme" levels of UV.
So get ready to slip, slop, slap and stay inside.
New Year's Day is expected to be a bit better when it comes to the weather, with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees and only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
And if you're not yet adjusted to the ongoing quagmire of confusing weather, brace yourself as a cold front moves through the capital.
Senior BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore said a cold front would move through the ACT from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
Wednesday should reach a maximum of 32 degrees, with only a few light northwesterly winds in the afternoon.
Sun protection is recommended between 8.30am and 5.30pm, with the UV index predicted to reach 14.
UV radiation levels above 11 are considered extreme.
Temperature does not affect UV radiation levels, the Cancer Council said.
UV light can penetrate thin cloud cover, and can cause sunburn, skin damage and skin cancer.
Thursday will be a bit chillier, with a maximum temperature of only 25, a 50 per cent chance of rain and possible storm.
Light winds will become northeast to southeasterly at 15 to 25 km/h early in the morning, the bureau said.
Friday will be cloudy, with a maximum of 25, and a 50 per cent chance of a shower or two and possible thunderstorm.
The New Year's weekend might be a bit humid, Mr Narramore said.
"We see those easterlies return and might see an afternoon shower or storm about as well for the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day period," he said.
There will only be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening, but you might want to bring an umbrella to watch the New Years Eve fireworks in case.
New Year's Day will also have a chance of thunderstorm, with partly cloudy skies and light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h later in the day.
Monday, January 2 could be a hot mess, with a sunny morning and maximum temperature of 30, but also a possible storm or thunderstorm.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
