Yet a road through the national parks to Tumut and then down to the Hume Freeway would have extraordinarily good effects. Canberrans and other Australians could actually get into the national parks and enjoy them. Bushfires could be fought from both sides, and such a road would unify a country region holding over 600,000 people and stimulating its commerce. The extra taxes from the stimulation would pay for the road in no time flat.