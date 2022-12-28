The Canberra Times
Why isn't there a road to Tumut through the Namadgi National Park?

December 29 2022 - 5:30am
Despite the passage of 20 years since the 2003 fires there still isn't a road through the Namadgi National Park. Picture by Gary Schafer

In just over three weeks, it will be 20 years since the fires of 2003. There had been fires the year before too, but they weren't quite so frightening.

