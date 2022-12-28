The National Arboretum in Canberra is certainly the place to be this summer, and no more than at the tail-end of it when a big tribute band concert will be held at the amphitheatre.
The Amplify - Tributes at the Arboretum concert on Saturday, February 25 will feature three tribute bands:
National Arboretum Canberra executive branch manager said gates for the concert would open from 5pm on February 25.
"This is a great way for Canberrans to see out summer with a family friendly, small concert with a brilliant line-up of artists," he said.
"It will be a night for all to enjoy with transport options, food and beverage stalls and the backdrop of spectacular views overlooking Canberra.
"We are also offering a VIP experience with exclusive Village Centre access with Ginger Catering dedicated bar and amenities, VIP parking, front stage access and beach chairs."
Information and ticket sales at http://tix.yt/amplify-tributes
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
