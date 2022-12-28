Times Past: December 29, 1992

Canberra tasted its own brand of post-Christmas sales madness when a Grace Brothers floor manager was knocked unconscious by stampeding bargain-hungry crowds, the front page of The Canberra Times reported on this day 30 years ago.
Patrick Lucas had tried in vain to slow the rampaging shoppers sprinting to get discounted microwaves and television sets by standing in an aisle and calling for calm.
He was immediately knocked to the ground where he lay still for about 10 minutes with staff unable to clear away the crowds or do anything for him except stop him being trampled.
Another staff member, Scott Lambourne, raised his hands and called for the crowd to back off as he straddled the unconscious floor manager.
The manager of the shop, Richard Barrett, shaken by the intensity of the crush said, "I've certainly never seen anything like that".
The incident happened moments after Grace Brothers staff counted down to the 8am opening and hundreds of shoppers barged into the Canberra Centre shop from four entrances, upsetting displays and overwhelming staff and security guards.
The limited numbers of "doorbuster" specials - $29 trampolines, $99 TVs, $50 microwaves and $99 golf sets - were surrounded by pushing, shouting, screaming and shoving crowds, some throwing themselves bodily over the limited number of cartons to try to salvage one for themselves.
The specials were sold within seconds but that did not stop thousands more shoppers from crushing into the shop until it was impossible to move.
A salesman in the electrical section, Glen Salmon, shouted to the frantic shoppers who surrounded him, "I'm telling you, all the TVs are finished. They're all gone".
Later in the day, Mr Barrett said the shop had recorded 2700 sales in the first hour, at least three times more than during the same period last year.
He said the manager being flattened by the rush was an "unfortunate incident". Mr Lucas later recovered and was sent home.
"I'm certainly ecstatic on the opening of the sale," Mr Barrett said. "This is an unbelieveable start for us. We will surpass the best day the store's ever had."
David Jones had a similar if less violent start to its sale and had equalled its takings for last year, more also than every Sydney David Jones shop had taken except for the two city stores.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.