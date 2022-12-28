The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: December 29, 1992

December 29 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 29, 1992.

Canberra tasted its own brand of post-Christmas sales madness when a Grace Brothers floor manager was knocked unconscious by stampeding bargain-hungry crowds, the front page of The Canberra Times reported on this day 30 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.