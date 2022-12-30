Matthew Gilkes sat and watched in awe as David Warner fired his way to a double century at the MCG on Tuesday.
The Australian opener was sublime in battling 37-degree heat and blistering conditions in Melbourne to prove he has plenty left to give before his career comes to a close.
The performance left Gilkes struggling to contain his excitement, the Sydney Thunder wicketkeeper set to open the batting with Warner once the Test star joins the Big Bash franchise next month.
Warner's pending arrival has been heralded as a boon for the ailing competition and has Cricket Australia officials eyeing bumper crowds and television ratings throughout January.
The Thunder are hoping for a sellout at Manuka Oval when the Test opener turns out in the lime green against the Renegades on January 19.
Gilkes isn't focused on the business side of the Big Bash but he is looking to cash in from his experience playing with the attacking maestro.
"He's a world-class player who's been doing it for so long," Gilkes said.
"He brings so much experience so it will be great for the young guys like me and a few of the other batters to watch the way he goes about his business.
"It will be unreal opening the batting with him. I've done it a couple of times for NSW and it's cool to open the batting with a guy I've watched on TV for so long."
Gilkes has endured a slow start to the Big Bash season, however, he found form in Tuesday night's victory over the Brisbane Heat.
The wicketkeeper took two catches and scored 56 not out as the Thunder ended a three-game losing streak.
He then went on hit an attacking 37 and snared one of the catches of the year in the return bout on Thursday night, also won by the Thunder despite Brisbane opener Colin Munro's 98 off 53 balls.
While he is eager to learn from Warner, Gilkes is currently making the most of his opening partnership with English star Alex Hales.
The pair combined for a 124-run stand in Tuesday's win over the Heat and they'll be looking for another big partnership when the Thunder plays the Hurricanes in Albury on Saturday.
"It was really nice to score some runs," Gilkes said. "I haven't had the best start to the tournament so it was nice to go out there, time the ball well and play freely.
"Last year I had a few good innings but I wasn't as consistent as I would've liked. Now I've got the ball rolling, hopefully I'll get a bit more consistent and will contribute to the team with some good scores."
