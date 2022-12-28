Looking for something to do during your holiday to the coast?
The 38th annual CABBI (Creative Arts Batemans Bay) art and craft exhibition is now on at the Batemans Bay High School.
Take a break from the surf and sun and peruse the exhibition of more than 120 works by local arts and crafts people.
The exhibition is open 10am to 4pm every day up to and including Sunday, January 8.
Malua Bay artist Dave Ramsland won the Ken Taber "Best in Show" painting.
The high school is on George Base Drive at Batehaven.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
