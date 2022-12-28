The Canberra Times
Bells Summer Carnival is back

Updated December 28 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 3:41pm
Bells Summer Carnival is back on the coast, providing entertainment at Corrigans Beach Reserve every night through to January 26.

