Bells Summer Carnival is back on the coast, providing entertainment at Corrigans Beach Reserve every night through to January 26.
The amusements and rides are open 7pm to 10pm nightly, weather permitted. There is also food on site.
And there will be fireworks on Saturday night, New Year's Eve. Unlimited ride armbands are $50.
And can't go past this comment on Facebook for peak NIMBY-ism: "Can you please ask the Tornado operator to stop yelling out 'Woo-hoo'. It is so unnecessary and very annoying for local residents". Yes, indeed-y.
