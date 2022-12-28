Red Cross is issuing a "final call", pleading with Canberrans to donate blood in the next five days.
The ACT needs 70 donors a day for each of the next five days to ensure everyone who needs blood will get it, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood said.
Donors needed per day until January 2:
Nationwide, they need 1600 blood donors per day.
Australians have already rallied around to donate during the Christmas "blood blitz", but more was needed, Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services Cath Stone said.
"As we head into another long weekend, we historically see a drop in the number of people donating," she said.
"These 8000 blood donors have the potential to help nearly 24,000 Australian patients relying on blood products during this time.
"Donating blood takes about an hour but it's a gift that will make a real difference to a patient's life."
Every 18 seconds over the coming days, someone in Australia will need blood, Ms Stone said.
This may be for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment.
The Garran donation centre will be open on New Year's Day from 10am to 5.30pm.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
