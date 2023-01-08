Recently, I proposed to some of my close friends we gather together and set our intentions for the new year. Reflect on 2022, plan ahead. Set some candles, snack on almonds and scribble in notebooks.
They weren't exactly keen.
I get it. New Year's resolutions can come off as overly earnest or cringe, unlike my idea which was really cool.
It's associated with manipulative marketers selling gym memberships or storage bins.
And who hasn't set a resolution to fail it faster than you can say "New Year, Same Me!"?
But while journalists like me are better known for ranting at the pub than sticking up inspirational quotes, you don't have to be a startup bro or yoga chick to get into vision-boarding.
I choose an intention, or word, to guide each year. And no, it's not sleeping, scrolling or crying (how I actually spend my time). In the past I've had fun, health and friendship: 2022 was stability.
I also review my life, looking at what is and isn't working when it comes to my physical, mental, financial, relational and emotional health.
There is a movement towards self-acceptance and slowing down, two things I will never do. But I don't see this as the anti-thesis of goal-setting.
I spoke to a goal-setting expert, Associate Professor Christian Swann from Southern Cross University, about what resolutions do and don't work.
Remember SMART (specific, miserable, achievable, realistic and timely) goals?
These are out, unless you've been doing something for a long time and want to "squeeze out an extra few percent", Dr Swann says.
When it comes to trying new things, choose an "open goal".
"[Where] we're most likely to fail, are those that are very specific, and goals that are sort of excessively challenging," he said.
"Framing it in a more open-ended way ... should lead to better overall outcomes."
For example, instead of aiming to go to the gym every week, see how often you can go. Or how many books you can read, hours you can sleep, dates you can go on.
This year, my intention is to see how sustainable I can be. I mean this very literally, I want to improve my environmental footprint.
I want to feel more in control, as the devastating impact of climate change fills my newsfeed and more animal and plant species become extinct.
As Dr Swann says, it is important to pair an intention with a more focused goal.
So every month (except when I am away in February), I will try to be more sustainable in different areas: transport, plants, energy, food, travel, cleaning, beauty, fashion, home, money/finance and gifts.
I will keep track to measure progress and stay motivated by writing a monthly column.
But I don't plan to completely overhaul my life and live off-grid in a hippy commune. I will accept good over perfect and something over nothing.
And if all else fails, there's always 2024!
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
