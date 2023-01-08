The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Opinion

Lanie Tindale's 2023 New Year's resolution is to be more sustainable. Goal setting expert Dr Christian Swann tells her how

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recently, I proposed to some of my close friends we gather together and set our intentions for the new year. Reflect on 2022, plan ahead. Set some candles, snack on almonds and scribble in notebooks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.