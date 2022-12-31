The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Cabinet documents 2002: Defence's mad scramble for cash as Australia joined 'war on terror'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 1 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then-prime minister John Howard at the National Press Club in 2001. Picture by Graham Tidy

Months before Australians were rocked by a deadly bombing in Bali, the Howard government was facing tough funding decisions as it ramped up its "war on terror".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.