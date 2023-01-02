Alexander Downer's last-minute attempts to launch a multimillion-dollar campaign to win Australia a seat at the United Nations' Security Council failed to inspire his cabinet colleagues, fresh documents reveal.
Book-ending his multi-year effort, the former foreign affairs minister delivered his now-or-never cabinet submission in June 2002, cabinet papers from that year unveiled on Sunday show.
The pitch was ambitious - the federal government would need to pour out $55.8 million from its coffers in order to give Australia a good shot at winning the coveted spot serving through the 2007-08 period.
And if Australia didn't launch a bid, it could send a worrying signal to the world that the country was disinterested in international affairs or lacks national self-confidence, Mr Downer said.
Key to his plan was establishing two new missions - one in Senegal's Dakar, the other in Peru's Lima - in order to boost support for Australia's candidacy in the region.
That proposal alone would cost $43.8 million over six years from 2003-04 while an extra $12 million would be directed to strengthening the Permanent Mission in New York along with other campaigning costs.
Whatever the outcome, a decision needed to be made fast.
"A decision to proceed with the candidacy is now essential," Mr Downer said in his submission to cabinet.
"Delay would put at risk crucial opportunities to conclude reciprocal support deals, and result in further ground being conceded to Italy and Belgium, who are already campaigning intensively.
"If we decide to proceed, we would need to begin campaigning immediately and determinedly."
Unlike in previous years, the departments were more supportive of Mr Downer's proposal.
Prime Minister and Cabinet said it supported the proposal, despite saying years earlier the benefits did not outweigh the costs.
The central department, however, slapped down the opening up of two missions, saying it didn't represent value for money.
Finance, Defence and the Attorney-General's departments all broadly supported the move.
But despite Mr Downer's urgency, no decision was made by cabinet on his submission.
Reports the next month suggest the proposal was delayed or even dropped, with then-Labor spokesperson for foreign affairs Kevin Rudd suggesting Mr Downer had lost support in cabinet over a separate issue.
Former defence minister Robert Hill countered the reports, explaining there were more pressing issues to deal with than Australia's security council bid.
"It wasn't dealt with in one meeting because of the pressure of other business, and it was during parliamentary sittings," Mr Hill told the ABC in July 2002.
"Cabinet hasn't discussed it, but as I recall, it was only because of pressure of other business, and I've read some alternative explanations today, but they don't accord with my memory of the matter."
A decision to reject the proposal was eventually made by John Howard two years later in 2004, deeming it a waste of money and potentially compromising Australia's stance on key foreign policy issues.
Australia wouldn't sit on the council for another decade until 2013-4 under the Gillard, Rudd and Abbott governments.
It had been nearly three decades since the last time it sat on the council during the 1985-86 term.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
