The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Cabinet documents 2002: Stolen Generation memorial garden considered for Canberra but never delivered

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then-Indigenous affairs minister Philip Ruddock at a press conference in the Hyatt Hotel Canberra in 2003. Picture by Kym Smith

Long before an Australian prime minister delivered an apology to the Stolen Generation, John Howard and his ministers considered setting aside Canberra land for a memorial on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.