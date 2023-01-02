Long before an Australian prime minister delivered an apology to the Stolen Generation, John Howard and his ministers considered setting aside Canberra land for a memorial on it.
But it would come with some tough conditions - the federal government would give no funding but expected to retain the right to approve the design and how it's used.
Two decades later, children of the Stolen Generation and their families continue to call for a memorial and healing centre in the nation's capital as a place to gather and tell stories about the trauma inflicted.
Then-Indigenous affairs minister Philip Ruddock presented a proposal to Mr Howard in July 2002 to create a memorial acknowledging the separation of Indigenous children from their families, cabinet papers released on Sunday show.
Cabinet agreed to offer Commonwealth land for a site if the Indigenous community "desires" a memorial garden separate to Reconciliation Place.
However, if it was to be constructed, the papers show, it would have to do so without government funding and be subject to a final design and usage approval by ministers.
The cabinet minute said Mr Ruddock, along with Regional Services Minister Wilson Tuckey, should continue discussions with the National Sorry Day Committee to see whether a separate memorial garden was needed and to gain final approval from Mr Howard.
History shows the idea never got off the ground with the group responsible for supporting survivors, the Healing Foundation, still pushing for a dedicated location.
The former Coalition government announced during the 2021 federal budget a landmark Indigenous centre, Ngurra, would be built in Canberra.
It will function as a learning centre, a national resting place for Indigenous ancestral remains and a new home for the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS).
A design contest is underway for the cultural precinct with a spot on Lake Burley Griffin's southern foreshore pencilled in as its location.
But some traditional custodians have already criticised the precinct, noting they had not been consulted with.
Ngambri, Ngunnawal elder Dr Matilda House-Williams said the plans from AIATSIS did not represent the traditional custodians of the land, and the government had spoken to the wrong people.
"The respectful and honorable way to go about doing this [is that] Mr Morrison needs to talk to proper elders," Dr House-Williams said.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
