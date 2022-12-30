Albert Oberdorf's recent contribution in these pages (Letters, December 27) repeats a falsehood that has become all too prevalent in Canberra's planning debate: that low-rise detached housing is better for the environment than multi-unit homes.
In fact, as Chapter 8 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report on mitigation lays out, the opposite is true. Planning laws that favour detached housing lead to increased suburban sprawl. This means more environmental destruction as we pave over grasslands to create new greenfield developments. In Canberra, these new suburbs are also hotter, and are often at greater risk of bushfires than cooler areas in existing suburbs.
By contrast, denser housing puts people closer to jobs and amenities, which increases active and public transport options. This means less greenhouse gas emissions from cars.
If our city cares about climate action, we need our planning laws to reflect this scientific consensus, and find more (not fewer) ways to integrate gentle density into our great garden city.
What a great end to the year to see Australian leadership in reaching an historic agreement under the UN Biodiversity Convention to protect by 2030 30 per cent of the world's land and sea for biodiversity.
The world faces a biodiversity crisis just as much as a climate crisis.
A lot now needs to be done including in Australia: ensuring the 30 per cent captures our representative biodiversity; achieving sustainable land use on the other 70 per cent; strong action on climate change, habitat protection and controlling feral pests; committing up to $2 billion annually for species recovery; independent national biodiversity monitoring; and, assistance to our neighbouring countries, especially those like Australia which are biodiversity mega diverse.
I support voluntary assisted dying, and am therefore pleased that an avenue to allow this in the ACT can now be pursued. However, I think that rather than just restoring rights to territorians, legislation should have been enacted to ensure territorians were forced to meet the obligations placed on most other Australians.
Citizens of most cities in Australia have Senate voting rights only through their states; Canberrans should be similarly restrained. There is no reason why Canberra should be governed differently from similar-sized cities such as the Gold Coast, Newcastle and Wollongong.
There is no need for an ACT. It was a project office created a century ago to assist the development of a national capital. Logically, it could be part of NSW, which surrounds it.
Certainly Canberrans should not have higher per capita representation in the Senate than almost all other Australians have. Senate representation overall is extremely unfair to the high population states so any discussion on the possible return of the ACT to NSW should be part of a much wider discussion.
The Boxing Day telecast of the dramatic start of the Sydney-Hobart race should have provided viewers with the most exciting coverage of this world famous international ever seen. Millions of Aussies were sitting on the edge of their lounge room seats watching the dramatic duelling of the maxi yachts racing on the sparkling waters of Sydney Harbour.
At the key moment of this international sporting drama the programming director trashed the best sporting coverage moment of 2023. After suffering seemingly many minutes of program interruption by unwanted advertising, the coverage abruptly switched to test match pre-match commentary. No explanation. No apology.
All our guests were shocked and angry, furious at at Channel Seven's failure. Give the television coverage of this showpiece of Sydney Harbour back to the ABC please.
Shane Warne was a fantastic cricketer and a big personality, but to call him a hero is a bit of a stretch.
Online definitions of hero mention courage in the face of danger. For most people, this involves firefighters running into burning buildings rather than away from them or sometimes tragically police officers coming under fire.
This is another example of a descriptive word being extended too far as is also common with celebrity (although Warne was a real celebrity as well). A celebrity should be someone I recognise or can identify after a quick Google search.
Let's celebrate heroes who protect us and save lives rather than sportspeople who entertain us.
It's been positive to see planning laws getting so much interest among Canberra community groups.
After all, planning rules shape many important outcomes in our city. These range from how many homes we build, to how our city centres grow and change, and to how we preserve our natural environment.
It's disappointing then that housing affordability has been almost totally absent from this conversation.
As successful reform efforts in New Zealand have shown, allowing for more medium-density townhouses and apartments is a key to ensuring our city can accommodate our booming population growth, and stabilise ever-increasing rents.
As we move to a new "outcomes-focused" planning framework, it only makes sense to enshrine in law the outcome that matters most to those Canberrans facing housing stress: ensuring everyone can afford a place to call home.
The design for the proposed Molonglo River bridge is boring and devoid of flair, excitement, and celebration, says architect Alan Morschel (Letters, December 15).
The upcoming age of zero-polluting vehicles offers the opportunity to design bridges not just as structures to be swiftly traversed but also as places to visit and relax.
Unpolluted air being the novel feature, tourists, pedestrians and cyclists will linger on and use bridges as vantage points for enjoying the views (of which the Molonglo excels).
To enhance the experience, bridges may feature cycle paths on both sides, wide enough to accommodate benches for resting, eating and sightseeing.
The provision of drinking water and compact toilets would prove popular.
"I'm going to relax on the bridge" may be a strange statement today, but it is within the realm of possibility in a not-too-distant future. A time will come when the air will no longer reek of fossil fuel exhaust.
The destructive fire at the Hume Recycling Facility highlights the need for materials reprocessing in the ACT region. It also means that those who advise our politicians on future directions for reuse and recycling programs needs to investigate alternatives.
Continuous processing and storage on site is precursor for inevitable fire. The best way to overcome this is to build remanufacturing facilities for paper and plastics in the local region. Value could be added to materials before being sold into the market and turning what is currently an expensive community financial loss into a profit centre.
A circular economy cannot exist while the valuable materials you collect are passed on to others.
The same is true of any organic materials collected in the new FOGO system - these could be turned into quality compost used on public lands to generate benefits for the regional community.
We need more investigation by political advisers into alternate possibilities. Repeating the same mistakes will get us nowhere.
John Warhurst's assessment of the Albanese government's first seven months in office is overall very favourable ("Albanese riding high into Christmas", December 22, p20), but he cautions that "greater speed and boldness may be called for in 2023". Professor Warhurst's warning is right on the mark.
In my view, the most important policy area needing more rapid and bolder action is action on global heating. Unfortunately, we have seen three successive La Nina events and cool, wet years, which have probably lulled many people into a false sense of security. "What happened to global warming?"
The summer of 2023-24 may shock these people out of their complacency. It may well be like a replay of the "black summer" of 2019-20, but with even higher temperatures.
Therefore, all nations capable of doing so must minimise their emissions and strive for net zero by 2035 or, ideally, 2030. Bold action will be imperative.
