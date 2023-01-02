The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Afghans need aid from the West, not embargoes

By The Canberra Times
January 3 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As unpalatable as working with the Taliban seems, helping Afghani people must take precedence for the West. Picture Shutterstock

With the exceptions of parts of Ukraine, Syria and Somalia is any place closer to being hell on Earth than Afghanistan right now?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.