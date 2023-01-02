With the exceptions of parts of Ukraine, Syria and Somalia is any place closer to being hell on Earth than Afghanistan right now?
While the latest assaults on women's rights have attracted predictable calls for even stronger sanctions against the Taliban, little is being said about the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed this country of 39 million people since the withdrawal of Western forces.
Devastated by floods, earthquakes, and economic collapse, the country is also suffering under the burden of international sanctions and the freezing of foreign assets.
The new government, while odious in the extreme, rightly claims it is being hamstrung in its attempts to help people by such measures.
That said, the Taliban is its own worst enemy. The recent ban on women employed by NGOs and aid agencies reporting to work is a clear example of cutting off your nose to spite your face.
It makes no sense to effectively place those on the front line of delivering relief under what is effectively house arrest.
That followed a decision to order an indefinite ban on university education for women just before Christmas. These people have issues with women that are not at all in accord with the views of the majority of the international Muslim community.
Their misogynistic, medieval and vindictive denial of rights to half of their population has justly been condemned as repellent and evil.
But what is the West to do?
For 20 years Western democracies tried to root out these zealous fundamentalists using both fire and the sword while, at the same time, trying to win hearts and minds and to nurture democratic institutions and a respect for human rights.
That crusade proved to be an abject failure and resulted in a disastrously bungled withdrawal of Allied forces from Kabul in 2021. Since then the West has fallen back on the aforementioned sanctions and seizures of the country's foreign assets. That's not working, either.
The reality is the economic sanctions being imposed by the West are hurting ordinary Afghans, including women and children, far more than it is their Taliban rulers.
It is very unlikely those at the top of the shaky and Byzantine political structure now in place are having to skip meals or beg on the streets for food. And it has always been thus. The same is true in North Korea, Iran, Syria and everywhere else sanctions have been applied.
Western governments, which have also withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid since the Taliban came to power, need to ask themselves which takes precedence right here and right now: the lives of an estimated 6 million people on the cusp of starvation or the rights of women to get an education and to be able to work.
While this is a hard choice to have to make, it is obvious the preservation of human life comes before anything else. While, as Tacitus observed, "only the dead have seen the last of war" the truth is they don't have any rights to enjoy, either.
It is now more than five months since the UN's head of humanitarian assistance told the UN Security Council it was essential donor countries turned the aid tap back on. He called for the immediate release of $770 million previously promised to the former regime to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.
That didn't happen. The catastrophe is now a reality.
Unpalatable though it is, if the West genuinely cares about the people of Afghanistan - a country we helped to break - then it needs to work with the Taliban government to contain this disaster.
