It's all very well for James Mahoney to complain (Letters, December 28) about The Canberra Times inflicting that awful word "gotten" on us, but it's too late for him to take Shakespeare to task: "Jack Cade hath gotten London Bridge" (Henry VI, Part 2, Act 4, scene 4), along with the compilers of the King James Version of the Bible: "And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man from the Lord" (Genesis 4:1, and any number of other examples).