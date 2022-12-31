Hadi Zaha ("Will we just stand by as human rights are being eroded?" canberratimes.com.au, December 28) is quite right about the loss of hope for women under the Taliban, but it goes much further.
Years ago a group of us in a country town hosted a group of foreign students of English in our homes. One of those was a female obstetrician and gynaecologist who made a big impression on me.
When the Taliban first took over I worried about what might have become of her. Later I saw a documentary on Afghanistan which included a sequence on a woman's experience of a medical investigation.
The woman was behind a curtain while the (male) doctor attempted to diagnose her condition. He was unable to make a physical examination, so he was very limited in his ability to treat her.
The Taliban's refusal to allow the training of female doctors will have a devastating effect on the health of women and girls while ever they remain in power.
It's all very well for James Mahoney to complain (Letters, December 28) about The Canberra Times inflicting that awful word "gotten" on us, but it's too late for him to take Shakespeare to task: "Jack Cade hath gotten London Bridge" (Henry VI, Part 2, Act 4, scene 4), along with the compilers of the King James Version of the Bible: "And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man from the Lord" (Genesis 4:1, and any number of other examples).
The Australian national flag is unfit for purpose. First, the most identifiable part of the flag (the Union Jack) is the flag of another country. That is madness, especially as the Union Jack gives the false impression that Australia is a colony of the UK.
Worse, the Union Jack emphasises that the UK had dispossessed the Indigenous people of Australia who were not to be included as citizens of the new nation. Continued incorporation, despite much enlightenment since 1901, is a perpetual insult to Indigenous Australians. Not including symbols to recognise Indigenous Australians makes the insult even worse.
The Canberra Times recently reported that when Paul Keating 30 years ago altered the oath of allegiance to remove reference to the monarch he would have liked to remove the Union Jack from the flag but did not do so because at that time there would have been much opposition to the removal.
Times have changed. I urge the government to replace the Union Jack with a new symbol representing the Indigenous peoples of this land.
I'm rather surprised that Eric Hunter (Letters, December 28) should align himself with Matt Gately (Letters, December 26) on the issue of prioritising for publication letters from Canberrans over "interstate invaders".
He's been suckered in by Gately's diatribe against so-called interstate interlopers.
As a fourth-generation Canberran who happens to travel a lot and write letters from places near and far, as well as from Canberra, how would these two "gentlemen" (actually just one "gentleman" based on the tone of their letters) classify me?
Does the fact that I have extended family, including grandchildren who are sixth generations, living in the territory not count? Are my views only valid when I'm actually a resident in Canberra as opposed to when I'm grey-nomading around this vast country? Am I expected to have no interest in what's happening in Canberra when I'm away from the place? Do I then cease to be a Canberran?
And when I do write to other newspapers should their editors ignore me, because although living locally at the time, I'm actually from Canberra?
Maybe Gately's letter was actually a tongue-in-cheek Christmas Day boredom-reliever. He could have spared the insults to one and all. But just in case he and Mr Hunter truly think people from outside Canberra shouldn't write to this journal, let me assure them I'll be returning to the capital in the new year after my current trip away.
