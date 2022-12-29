Back when summer viewing was hot and heavy, not crick-necked and alone

There is a certain extant generation that avoided the ravages of war and economic depression yet still endured great hardship.
A childhood with only two TV channels was character-building to say the least.
Under this yoke, the abeyance of the non-ratings period was particularly brutal.
Many of my summers were spent in northern NSW watching TV in an old house perched on a floodplain.
Rumours from the big smoke hinted at contraptions being connected via insulated wires to the rear of our bulky cathode ray tubes to enhance the viewing experience, but, for the meantime, Christmas home entertainment comprised degloving your sweaty skin from the couch, walking over to the TV set and turning the knob from the cricket to something slightly less appealing than the cricket, then turning the knob back to its original position.
Sometimes, depending on the weather, this exercise might allow you to accidentally dial into fuzzy images of a program being broadcast by an entity of unknown origin. The pictures would dance and wobble with potential, but, before arranging themselves into anything familiar, like a rousing game of lawn bowls or an ad for smokes, would vanish.
Despite being the source of such intrigue, TV in the summer could get pretty boring, so you might have to fall back on whatever reading material was at hand.
I was lucky. My grandparents subscribed to Australasian Post and kept an impressive collection of Jolliffe's Outback. This ensured I returned to school each February brimming with ripping yarns about sharks and a sound handle on the female anatomy.
We also watched a lot of soapies. Even now, the arpeggio of flute and bells that signals the beginning of Days of our Lives elicits a kind of hypnotic surrender.
The voiceover man might have been saying: Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives ...
But what he really meant was: It's okay for an eight-year-old boy to be watching TV in the afternoon with three generations of women, while you're at it, treat yourself to a big cup of Milo ...
So many decades after aggregation, it's hard to believe the modest summer city of my youth had - like many similar-sized communities - its own commercial TV station. The studio lay on the outskirts of town and we'd pass it in the Kingswood each visit, an exciting rite of passage marking the beginning of the holidays.
The station produced many of its own programs and employed locals to read the news, present the weather and host variety shows. This gave you your first understanding of the cult of the celebrity. You would quietly lose your mind when the same exotic being who, only hours before had been on screen advising you to put a sticker on your car to be in the running to win a prize, was now just down the aisle at Big W shopping for underpants.
Importantly, as well as homegrown content, the station supplied copious American-made cartoons. Like being permitted, illogically, to rot our teeth with Froot Loops in the holidays, we were also allowed, miraculously, to do the same to our brains with the vast Hanna-Barbera catalogue.
If you got up early enough, you could have three hours of Captain Caveman under your belt before there was any threat of parental intervention, usually unhelpful suggestions involving swimming at either of the two outdoor Olympic baths which bookended our hot, soupy vacation town like highly chlorinated oases.
Back home from a family Christmas this week and a lifetime away from that fusty loungeroom, I hear myself issuing similar threats to our own children, who are clearly settling in for an unsupervised summer of TV.
The difference being, instead of only two channels, they have access to multiple streaming platforms and the thousands of programs housed within.
Instead of one TV around which the entire family must sit and decide collectively (and noisily and stridently) what to watch, they carry multiple devices and splinter off around the house to view whatever they like without compromise.
Crick-necked and alone, they stare at their screens, ear-budded and silent.
