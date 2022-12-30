Most Overrated Tourist Destination: Italy. It's mystifying why so many regard as romantic a nation filled with rude waiters, hostile locals, overpriced food and small villages in ruins. Talk about resting on your laurels - this is a country that has achieved, err, not much at all since its powerful days 2000 years ago. Still hasn't finished construction on the Colosseum while another architectural wonder is a tower that ... leans. And those claims that Italy is one of the homes of fashion? Men sporting facial stubble, tight bright pants and shoes with no socks is certainly a good look. If you host children's parties or work in a circus. Yes, the coffee and the tomatoes are passable. But Italy these days? All hype and no hope.