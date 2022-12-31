Psychically sensitive home owning readers, how many of you live in haunted homes?
When and if the time comes to sell your home will you, shiftily, keep its hauntedness a secret from potential buyers?
We know what Scott Morrison would do, but what of you?
And (a follow-up question which will reveal its relevance in a moment) who and what are the Americans, these foreign people our leaders, always simpering, insist we must be joined-at-the-hip with for foreign policy and military matters, dutifully joining in their invasions and wars?
Australians cannot know too much about America and the Americans and so it is with fascination one finds the new online edition of the esteemed Harper's magazine reporting recent findings that 49 per cent of American home owners believe their homes are haunted.
Harper's further reports that American Generation Z home owners (born in the mid to late 1990s) are even more hauntable, 65 per cent of them fancying that they share their homes with phantom presences.
Harper's, making sociological and legal hay with all of this, notes that 67 per cent of Americans say they have had a paranormal experience and that laws of nine US states require sellers of homes to reply truthfully if they are asked whether a murder has occurred in the home, presumably because those murders may have left unsettling paranormal traces on those premises.
Australians will think all of this colourfully foreign and alien to us. And yet the question of whether or not one would own up to one's property's hauntedness when trying to sell it is a delightfully searching hypothetical.
Perhaps we should all honestly, ruthlessly, perhaps looking in a mirror as we do it, ask that question (or perhaps some Australian adaptation of it) of ourselves.
How we answer it will say so much about who and what we are, about our moral compass or lack of such an instrument, about our devotion to telling the truth or our readiness, where filthy lucre is concerned, to be deceitfully shifty.
And the question is not entirely hypothetical for me. I will neither confirm or deny that my own home is haunted, but it does stand (tottering a little) in an olde, mouldering suburb of inner Canberra.
We sometimes talk of downsizing, perhaps of going to join the townhouse-dwelling pioneers of brand-new Molonglo (I have a suburban crush on the suburb of Denman Prospect). In that event, having to sell our present home, perhaps telling lies or keeping secrets about it will be on the cards.
My suburb got underway in the olden days of the 1960s and has homes galore that are surely perfect habitats for ghosts, the bigger homes surely long since empty-nested and now with empty, cobwebbed, mysterious rooms.
READ MORE:
While not many of these homes will have been the stage for murders many will have been the theatres of assorted human tragedies, torments and dashed expectations (as in Dolly Parton's harrowing song of having to live in "a lonely mansion with a tear in every room"), all these things scientifically proven to leave paranormal vibrations.
What's more there are several olde, decaying homes in my once working-class but now gentrifying neighbourhood that are plainly haunted and that are scheduled for demolition requiring their ghosts to move, grumbling and resentful, to somewhere else in the street. My place must be very attractive to them. I expect them soon, these ectoplasmic lodgers.
When and if I indulge my Denman Prospect crush (it is so desirably bright and shiny and new and clean and contemporary and optimistic and makes Canberra's established suburbs feel weary, morose and shabby) and move there will I be moral enough, selling my lonely Woden mansion, to own up to its ghosts and poltergeists?
But returning to the alien strangeness of Americans another American statistic that startles is that now a majority (57 per cent) of Americans do not read a single book in any given year.
Philip Adams' guest Johann Hari, author of a new book on humans' shrivelling ability to focus on anything (our devices and especially our smartphones are to blame) announced this in shocked tones on a recent edition (still available) of ABC Radio National's Late Night Live.
Philip Adams was shocked and so was this columnist. What is shocking about it, as Hari points out, is the truism that books, especially fiction, by describing the lives of others humanises us and enable us to inhabit other people's lives and minds and to feel empathy for mankind. And so to not read (or listen to) books of fiction is to lead a strangely sterile, self-obsessed, emotionally monastic, societally unhelpful and cold sort of life.
To an avid reader (I have read dozens of books of fiction this year and as I write I am engrossed with Shirley Hazzard's tragic and humanising Transit Of Venus) a person who never reads a book (never!) a book is as foreignly alien and weird as, say, a Martian.
A nation, the United States of America, that lives a generally bookless life, seems as alien as a planet in a galaxy far away.
Meanwhile Australians, with refreshingly little in common in Americans for all that our prime ministers simper ("our shared values") about our being so alike, remain, divinely, really rather bookish.
The latest National Reading Survey finds that most Australians are occasional readers immersing themselves in one book every 15 weeks, that a third of Australians are "frequent or passionate readers" reading on average one to two books a month and that only between 8 per cent and 25 per cent of us (it depends) suffer a bookless (and thus emotionally undernourished) year.
How unAmerican we are, bless us.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.