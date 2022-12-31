Philip Adams was shocked and so was this columnist. What is shocking about it, as Hari points out, is the truism that books, especially fiction, by describing the lives of others humanises us and enable us to inhabit other people's lives and minds and to feel empathy for mankind. And so to not read (or listen to) books of fiction is to lead a strangely sterile, self-obsessed, emotionally monastic, societally unhelpful and cold sort of life.

