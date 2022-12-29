Major events the drivers of technological innovation

Since the creation of the first prehistoric stone tools, humankind has been creating solutions to problems.
Necessity is the mother of invention, and everyday living has resulted in most of the technology we have today.
Now and again, along comes an event that accelerates creativity.
Major wars have often been the driver of innovation.
Computers; penicillin; radar; ballpoint pens; jet engines; zippers; pilot communications, and stainless steel are all common items that were either created through necessity during our two World Wars or increased demand led to widespread adoption.
Now we are just coming out of another historic event that has accelerated innovation; COVID-19.
Once again, we have seen specific technology created to help with this pandemic or widespread adoption and refinement of existing technologies.
Video calls are not new.
In 2007 Cisco paid a huge amount to place their Cisco Telepresence product in an episode of the television series, 24, starring Kiefer Sutherland.
Most people found it a bit clumsy, and it all seemed too hard, so we kept travelling physically to see people.
The pandemic forced us to learn how to use video conferencing (it wasn't that difficult), and the technology advanced rapidly to the point where the way we work, study, access health services and connect with friends has changed forever.
QR codes were also not invented as a result of the pandemic.
They were created in 1994 and used mainly by the auto industry.
I printed QR codes on the back of my business cards in 2015 and received blank stares when I would flip my card over.
Now, everyone knows exactly what to do when they see that little square with a seemingly random pattern.
It is an instant reaction to point our phone at it and see where the magic takes us.
At first, it was compulsory for contact tracing, but then cafes started using them for 'silent service' and allowing customers to order direct from the table.
Hotels with room service have now adopted the same concept.
Menus can be updated as required, and guests can feel confident their order has been taken correctly.
Packages and receipts often have QR codes to give you additional information, and it almost seems compulsory for an advertisement to have a QR code.
And yes, people now know what to do with my business card.
In 2003 the SARS outbreak was widely credited as sparking a surge in online shopping in China due to the restrictions imposed.
COVID-19 took that to a global level and delivered online shopping volumes never dreamed of.
Part of the problem is providing all those products; although it has some way to go, deliveries with drones or land-based robotic devices are increasing.
We will look back in years to come and discuss this pandemic as the trigger for an explosion in automated delivery processes.
You also have several specific technologies that were created to address very narrow issues associated with COVID-19.
Facemasks that will detect viruses or filter viruses or both are now available.
Door handles that self-clean between uses now exist.
Smartphone charging devices that use UV-C light can kill germs on the exterior of a phone.
Coffee table virus detection tools that allow households to monitor viruses in the air.
There is no doubt that we will look back on the early 2020s as a time of sadness with the loss of lives and illness across the world, but also as a time of incredible technological innovation and rapid adoption of these worldwide.
Mathew Dickerson is a technologist, futurist and host of the Tech Talk podcast.
