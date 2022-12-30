The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

There's reasons for hope - and trepidation - in a new year

By The Canberra Times
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as we welcome 2023. Picture ACM

The turn of the year is always the time to look forward rather than back. We like to live in hope and not despair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.