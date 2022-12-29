Pick your own blueberries at the Clyde River Berry Farm

There's nothing better than ambling through an orchard, picking your own fruit.
Visitors to the South Coast this summer can do just that at the Clyde River Berry Farm.
Rows of blueberry shrubs are ripe for the picking on the banks of the Clyde River, for what is a short but sweet season.
Located on the River Road in the Brooman State Forest at Mogood, about half-way between Nelligen and Ulladulla, the farm is now open daily until the end of January.
Opening hours are 10am to 4.30pm.
The road is mainly unsealed but a 4WD is not necessary.
The farm covers just over four hectares, with areas of the most ripe berries identified on the day.
Fill your buckets, get them weighed and packed up for home.
The farm also makes its own blueberry ice cream, a real treat on a hot summer day.
The recent rain delayed the start of the pick-your-own season, with the fruit taking a while to ripen, but it's now all systems go.
Entry to the farm is also $2 per person.
If you can't make the farm, there is also a van at the Groundswell Church on the Princes Highway in Ulladulla (opposite the vet) where you can pick up fresh farm produce, berry ice creams or home-made jams. The farm also sells "bush honey", produced by bees foraging in local forests and understorey shrubs.
More details at www.clyderiverberryfarm.com.au
