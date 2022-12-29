Simple kitchen remedies to keep garden nasties away

When pests and diseases attack the garden, head for the kitchen, as the fridge and pantry will have all that's needed to keep many pests and diseases at bay.
Products such as milk and baking soda make excellent organic fungicides. During summer, particularly in humid areas, powdery mildew will infect cucurbit crops such as zucchini, cucumber, pumpkins and squash.
This disease is recognisable by the grey powdery coating that spreads across the leaf surface. Milk spray is a preventative and should be applied at the first sign of disease.
Apply milk spray at the rate of 100ml of milk to 1L of water. The ratio of milk to water is most effective as a 10 per cent solution; ratios higher than this tend to lead to an innocuous fungus growing on the milk residue left on plants. As the saying goes, too much of a good thing can be bad. Spray plants every five days and repeat applications after rain.
Baking soda is another ideal product for controlling fungal diseases. Combine 1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda with a few drops of liquid soap, then dissolve in 2 litres of water. The soap helps the spray stick to the leaf surface. Spray once a week and reapply after rain. This spray can be used on various plants in the garden, including roses.
Many soft-bodied insects, such as aphids, can also be controlled with home remedies such as garlic sprays which have been used successfully for decades.
To make garlic spray, mince or finely chop three to four cloves of garlic and four hot chillies, fresh or dried and add them to 500ml of water with one tablespoon of vegetable oil. Puree the mix in a blender; it will make a foamy orange-pink concoction; let this mixture sit overnight.
The mix will separate with the coral-coloured liquid left on top and the sediment on the bottom. Strain the mixture through a piece of muslin or cheesecloth; the idea is to get rid of all the particles because they will block up the valve of your sprayer.
The concentrate is ready to use or can be stored in a cool dark place for a few months to be used as needed. Add about 2 tablespoons of concentrate to one litre of water.
Monitor aphid infestations regularly and apply spray every few days as required. Garlic sprays can also be used to control caterpillars.
John Gabriele is a horticulture teacher with a love for green spaces.
