Canberra Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie has declared there will be no repeat of Wednesday night's jersey debacle.
The team wore a yellow singlet in the match against the Southside Flyers after the only uniform packed clashed with their opponents.
The incident came ahead of a 10th-straight loss to start the season, Canberra falling 76-54 to the Lauren Jackson-led team.
The Capitals have little time to rebound from the defeat and will play the Sydney Flames on Friday night.
Bailie declined to go into detail when pressed on how the situation unfolded or what measures the team has introduced to prevent a repeat of the incident.
Canberra will wear their traditional sky blue away singlet in the match and Bailie declared there will be no more uniform mix ups.
"Successful teams own their mistakes and that's what we've done," Bailie said. "We've reviewed our processes to ensure it doesn't happen again.
"We didn't get it right, we acknowledge that. With the support from Southside we had a solution in place. We've moved on and our focus is now on Friday night's game and supporting the team to secure their first win."
The Capitals are still searching for their first win of the season and are staring down the barrel of the second worst losing streak in the franchise's proud history should they fall to the Flames on Friday. The club-record is 21 consecutive losses.
Bailie acknowledged the side has made errors on and off the court in recent months but she's confident improved results are just around the corner.
"Successful teams identify where to make improvements and it's a constant process," she said.
"We know what success looks like, our credentials as a championship organisation are strong. We're constantly looking at how to improve on and off the court."
