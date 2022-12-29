Tennis ACT will end a three-year wait to flick the switch on a $250,000 investment to give Canberra fans a chance to watch Australian Open hopefuls under lights.
The Canberra International will have twilight and night-time sessions for the first time when the play begins at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham on Sunday.
Players have been arriving in the capital since Boxing Day, with tournament organisers finalising the last few wildcard spots available in the field.
It will be the first time the tournament has been played in Canberra since 2019, after smoke forced organisers to relocate in 2020 and then COVID concerns led to its cancellation in 2021 and 2022.
Tennis ACT invested in new broadcast-quality lights in 2019 to add the capability to play under lights, which allows players and spectators to escape the January heat, but they haven't been used for a major tournament until now.
"We'll have night sessions on Monday and Tuesday, and then on Friday for the doubles final. We're excited about that," said tournament director Kim Kachel.
"It was a significant investment and it's great to have those broadcast quality lights. The place is buzzing at the moment, we had two players arrive on Boxing Day and just about everyone is here now.
"The thing about this tournament is that you're not 50 or 60 rows back in the stands. You're literally courtside, like you would be at the NBA, and you can see the sweat drip off their foreheads.
"You don't realise that until you get there and there's so much activity already happening out here."
The field will boast players from 28 different countries, with grand slam doubles champions and quarter finalists on the men's and women's sides of the draw as they battle for a share of the $282,000 prize pool.
Australian Aleksander Vukic has been granted a men's wildcard, while Olivia Gadecki, Astra Sharma and Talia Gibson have been added to the women's field.
While the world's top-ranked players compete at larger tournaments in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, Canberra is viewed as a launching pad for the next tier.
Hubert Hurkacz won the tournament as an unknown in 2019 and went on to reach the No. 9 ranking, while Jordan Thompson won in 2018 and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3) and Jannik Sinner (No. 9) have also played.
"It's an incredibly strong field this year for this level of event, the cut-off for rankings is at 155 in the world," Kachel said.
"We've got some some really, really solid international talent in Marton Fucsovics, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist last year and he's been a runner-up in Canberra before.
"Federico Delbonis from Argentina, who's beaten Federer, Murray and Wawrinka ... these sorts of players who have been top 30 and top 40 in the world.
"There are some real rising stars on both the women's and men's sides. They're the stars of the future and they see Canberra as a great launching pad for their careers.
"The summer of tennis really kicked off with the start of the United Cup and I think there's going to be a lot of momentum around that."
Tennis Australia was weighing up the final wildcard selections on Thursday night, with officials deciding which players are added to the Adelaide and Canberra fields.
The final Canberra spots will be filled after the qualification rounds on Saturday.
December 31: Qualification
January 1-7: Men's and women's tournament. Click or touch here to buy tickets to the tournament
