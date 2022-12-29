The Canberra Times
South Coast beachgoers warned: look out for endangered shorebird nests

Updated December 29 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
Little tern chicks in a sandy South Coast nest. Picture supplied.

Travellers and locals around the South Coast have been warned to keep an eye out for nesting shorebirds over summer, particularly if they're out walking the dog.

