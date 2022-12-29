The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Nick Kyrgios swipes at critics ahead of tennis Netflix series after United Cup withdrawal

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup to recover from an ankle injury. Picture Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has taken a swipe at his critics as the Australian summer heats up and ahead of the much anticipated tennis Netflix series he's set to star in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.