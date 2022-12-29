Joe Cleary recognises Kiss The Colours is an outsider in Friday's Clan O'Sullivan.
An unraced two-year-old with just one trial under her belt, the trainer knows the filly is far from a finished product. He almost sent the filly to the paddock for a spell with an eye to the autumn and beyond.
But the opportunity to contest the inaugural edition of the $50,000 race named in honour of Clan O'Sullivan proved an enticing prospect.
Thirty years after he won the 1992 Black Opal, the horse's legacy lives on. Trained by Joe's father Frank, he also claimed the Magic Millions and Todman Stakes and finished second in the Golden Slipper.
It's fitting the first race of the new Canberra Speed Series is named in Clan O'Sullivan's honour and Joe knew he had to be involved.
"It's a good concept for the club and the family appreciates the fact they've remembered Clan O'Sullivan and his feats on the track," Joe Cleary said.
"I was going to put her in the paddock but thought I'd give her a spin. Mum and dad will be on course so it will be special to have a runner in the race named after Clan O'Sullvan."
The Clan O'Sullivan is already proving a hit to trainers across the state, with some of Sydney's biggest stables sending horses to Thoroughbred Park to contest the first leg of the Canberra Sprint Series.
Denman Star will represent Melbourne Cup winners Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Hokusai to line up for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott and James Cummings' Relatives will race for Godolphin.
Canberra product Darren Beadman will make the journey to Thoroughbred Park on Friday as Godolphin's assistant trainer and the Black Opal-winning jockey said the two-year-old feature defines ACT racing.
"The Black Opal is a race that's stood the test of time," Beadman said. "It's a masterstroke having a race of this nature. The Black Opal can get lost in the mix with all the two-year-old races out there and the way the programming in Sydney has changed.
"Sowing the seeds with this type of race puts the Black Opal in people's minds. There's the old saying 'out of sight, out of mind', this race jogs peoples memories and they'll start to target races like this and go on to the Black Opal."
Much has changed since Clan O'Sullivan emerged as a dominant two-year-old in 1992. Prizemoney across the industry has ballooned, with lucrative races popping up all over the country.
The breeding industry has turned into a big business and success with two-year-olds is the most effective way to turn a profit. Yearling prices have skyrocketed as a result, pricing many smaller trainers out of the market.
Cleary recognises he may never train another Golden Slipper horse but remains focused on enjoying long-term success with the runners in his stable.
"These days it all comes down to money," Cleary said. "Back in those days only 200 horses went through the ring and the sale topper was $300,000. Frank had a good eye for the right horse.
"These days they spend millions on them and we can't compete. I'll go to the sales and know I'm not buying Golden Slipper horses but I'm buying for the future. We've had success with King Gutho, Girls Are Read, horses we know will have some longevity."
While the odds of contesting a Golden Slipper are slim, it remains a target for many country trainers.
Norm Gardner is using Friday's Clan O'Sullivan as a launching pad to the Magic Millions and the autumn features for Miss Belgium.
The trainer hopes to upset the city stables and he's confident home-track advantage will work in his favour.
"They're the ones travelling three hours this time, not us," Gardner said. "Back on her home track we hope to iron a few things out.
"This race will be even better next year, trainers will be ready for it and the city stables will target it. We enjoy taking them on, we've got to take them on eventually so might as well do it at home."
