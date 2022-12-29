Play up at the Museum of Australian Democracy these school holidays

PlayUP is still the place for the little ones to be, even during the school holidays.
The imaginative play space is open daily at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Craft is on from 10.30am to 12.30pm. And it's free.
PlayUP helps kids explore the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child in a playful way. From listening pods and a roleplay Kindness Café to a fuzzy felt wall and craft activities, it has a range of hands-on activities to educate, excite and challenge young minds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.