Well played Albo, the Voice is going to be a shoe-in for Labor

By Letters to the Editor
December 30 2022 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese has outplayed the opposition in the debate about the Voice. But what about other minorities? Picture by Karleen Minney

The issue of the Voice to Parliament was well played by Labor. On one hand, the issue of representation is at the heart of what constitutes our democracy. It is a topic any well respecting nation should be engaged in.

