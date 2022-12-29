The issue of the Voice to Parliament was well played by Labor. On one hand, the issue of representation is at the heart of what constitutes our democracy. It is a topic any well respecting nation should be engaged in.
Early thinkers argued minority groups needed greater representation as their voice could be marginalised in a democratic society.
The effort of Labor for constitutional reform to improve the voice of minority groups is long overdue and should be welcomed by all: Liberals, Nationals, Greens and Labor.
Yet on the other hand, solely pushing the Indigenous people as the only minority group to initially benefit from constitutional reform makes debate about a voice for minorities representation a race-based issue.
It is therefore impossible to divide the debate of constitutional representation and what it should look like from the debate about racial inequality.
Ideally, these are two very different discussions. Topics our nation should have as national priorities. Firstly to improve our democracy, and secondly to improve the lives of Indigenous people.
In terms of playing political games, Labor have clearly won this move. Australia will most likely endorse the Voice as a form of minority representation to government.
I just hope that Labor has the foresight to use the momentum they have gathered to provide all minority groups a voice to Parliament and to expand their constitutional reforms.
In his attack on your December 23 editorial ("Penny Wong's long and winding road to China", canberratimes.com.au, December 29) Bob Salmond exhorts the Australian government to "stop being a vassal of the US and begin cooperating with China". Mr Salmond should be more cautious with his advice.
China has invaded Tibet and subjugated its populace; it has rounded up millions of Uighurs into "re-education" camps; it has forcefully absorbed Hong Kong into its fearful, obedient masses; and is now a clear and imminent threat to the independence and freedom of the people of Taiwan.
Now, China is cosying up to the Russian tyrant and megalomaniac Vladimir Putin, who has vowed to destroy Ukraine as a nation. Does Mr Salmond really want Australia to side with that other prominent megalomaniac, Xi Jinping?
Bob Salmond (Letters, December 29) comments on the "bias" against China he sees in the editorial of December 23.
I wonder whether this editorial was put together by Bradley Perrett with research from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI)?
Incidentally, perhaps someone could explain for the readers what the ASPI is; why was it set up; what was its intended role; where does its funding come from and, is there any foreign government or foreign arms manufacturer involvement in its funding?
It would also be interesting to know why any government would permit ASPI to set up what really amounts to a parallel embassy in Washington
I agree with Roger Quartermain (Letters, December 29) that the "cookers" and their expression of kooky views is not a problem as everyone is entitled to their opinion.
It's their illegal occupation of public land for camping purposes, together with the harassment and inconveniencing of the public that is the issue. They are plainly breaking the law and should be forcibly removed if need be, just as the occupants of the Aboriginal tent embassy should but haven't been to date.
Can Mario Stivala (Letters, December 29) tell us of any occasion when I got my "facts" wrong in relation to the ABC? Of course, what I consider fact Mario usually regards as "leftie bias", while I often judge Mario's "facts" as ideological prejudice.
The difference is that I am on record in The Canberra Times and other publications (which I'm happy to detail) in being open about the ABC's professionally-based shortcomings while at the same time regarding it as an invaluable source overall of accurate and reliable information which, demonstrably, a large majority of Australians strongly support.
Canberra's end of year celebrations put me in a preachy mood.
"Shush!" says my inner voice, "you might be correct but keep it to yourself - unless you don't mind being lambasted".
Good advice. I will tell no one that I find inebriated cheerfulness disconcerting (is it genuine?)
Or that sobriety delivers actual health, which is known to produce the very benefits temporarily sought from alcohol: cheerfulness, buoyant friendliness, equanimity.
"To your health?" I say raising my glass of unfermented juice.
My inner voice rolls its eyes and wishes me luck.
Rod Matthews writes that "Too much time and space today is devoted to outrage at what someone said" and people should simply ignore what is said (Letters, December 23).
Considering this past week has seen correspondents, myself included, hit back at his comments that Ukrainians should be abandoned, he seems to be hoping that readers will allow him to keep peddling that sort of thing without any blow back.
Ukraine is more of a castle rather than just a bulwark of democracy and freedoms.
Tell him he's dreaming.
I would like to assure Fr Peter Day that his chosen god has not been silenced and many, many people frequently and comfortably utter his and their chosen god's name without causing offence.
We unbelievers do however feel rather imposed upon when preached to uninvited and don't feel that something we don't believe in is a wonderful counter to anything.
What the world really needs more basic, decent human kindness and compassion and much less "me me me".
I feel for our teachers; in fact, I empathise with them more than your average Joe because I was a teacher for 26 years.
Reading the front page article "Scramble for school staff" (canberratimes.com.au, December 26) did I feel guilty? No. Did I feel duty-bound to return to my lifelong career? No. Did I feel frustrated? Yes. Why?
The "teacher shortage" song is the same song I've heard sung every year from the day I started teaching. At that time, a quarter of a century ago, it was a song of caution. Of warning. Now, it is a song of imminent despair.
Teachers are leaving. Teachers will continue to leave. "Pupil-free days" in lieu of weekly release time was a flimsy band-aid. "Solutions" like allowing pre-service teachers to teach a year early will only add stress and responsibility to the current loads of experienced teachers.
Blaming COVID is illogical. The writing has been on the wall for years but nobody paid attention. It was something to be dealt later.
Well, it's "later" now, and still we spin our wheels.
And who will keep on keeping on, making the best of a bad situation "for their students" because that is what they do?
As a rather old chap I struggle to understand what my grandchildren are saying.
Some old words have new meanings. Virtual used to mean "almost' but not quite". Today it seems to mean a certainty. An icon used to be (and still is) a religious painting. Today we have iconic footballers, buildings and virtually your choice!
Then those big words. Unbelievable meant not able to be believed but today we use it meaning that it is believable, it has happened, so you had better believe it. And awesome; in my early years this word meant it would inspire you with awe usually because it was so big.
Today most common or garden things are referred to as awesome.
I was recently taken to task for not knowing what a misogynist is.
My assumption was it meant something nasty aimed at a fellow human.
I have heard more than I want to hear of nasty people saying degrading things about others who they do not know.
What is a "generation X", do we have a "generation Y". As an oldie what generation am I in?
Next time my grandsons are discussing the finer points of basketball or AFL I will listen for words like unbelievable and ask them what those words mean to them.
I'm never too old to learn good things.
James Mahoney (Letters, December 28) dislikes the American word "gotten". In fact it comes from middle English "geten" [also "getten"]. In British English "gotten" was the preferred form until around the 1600s, when it shifted to got. American colonisation started in 1607 which may be why it is still used there.
We can add two more words to the thesaurus. "Ukrainian" as a synonym for resilience (and courage), and "Putin" for evil. By his actions Vladimir Putin has joined the likes of Hitler. The free world cannot assume the courage of the Ukrainian people will be sufficient to end Putin's aggression.
We should shortly see the Gungahlin light rail line doing the heavy lifting of Summernats patrons for the first time uninterrupted by bushfire smoke or COVID-19 arrangements. I look forward to seeing the uplift in light rail patronage figures.
We don't need cricket on Christmas Day. For a lot of people it's their only chance to spend the day with their families. I like basketball but didn't even check the scores of the Christmas Day game. Leave the day for families.
I doubt that King Charles was standing on 25 sheets of foolscap paper at Windsor even though The Canberra Times reported "Charles delivered his historic Christmas broadcast standing in the quire of St George's Chapel".
Shoppers utterances: "I'm not going to find the same thing" and "online it's not really the same ... as in the store" sound like apostatising heresy to Amazon whose existence hangs on lemming-like conditioning to online consuming ("Nothing beats buying in-store as shops rack up Boxing Day sales", December 27).
Productivity seems to be a worthy goal of efficiency, as the highest rate of output per unit of input, but it tends to favour automation and sweated labour.
Despite the fact they're in the supermarkets as of December 28, my New Year's resolution is not to buy hot cross buns until at least a week before Easter.
Hadi Zaher (Will we just stand by as women's human rights are eroded?, December 28) pleads for help to restore the rights of women under Taliban rule but cannot say what that might entail. The Afghan people failed to defend their freedoms when they had the backing of the West. They are now on their own to oppose the Taliban. They must act against the Taliban with the same ruthless commitment the Taliban used to seize power.
Why doesn't China use our western vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna etc? At least our vaccines did a good job here.
