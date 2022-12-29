With the holiday period upon us, and a plethora of end of year festivities in the calendar, it can be a struggle to maintain our healthy habits.
It seems our eating habits are dictated by our social calendar and less by what our body needs.
Then in the new year, many of us are dealing with the guilt and shame of once again attempting to create resolutions around weight management.
Research by The Banyans Healthcare Group reveals that over the last year, almost 45 per cent of Aussies have struggled with managing a healthy weight.
Interestingly, this was more so the case with women, with over 52 per cent admitting to struggling to maintain a healthy weight compared to 37 per cent of men.
In fact, almost 31 per cent of Australian women acknowledge they have an unhealthy relationship with food, having skipped meals to lose weight. On top of this, over 42 per cent struggle when it comes to making healthy food choices.
As the end of the year approaches, Aussies should remember that their health is a long-term priority and one festive or party season shouldn't change that.
One of the first steps to managing our weight and the health implications associated with that, is to bring awareness to eating and drinking this holiday.
Make decisions about your holiday eating by asking yourself, am I hungry and do I really want this?
Understanding that what we eat, is setting up not only our energy levels, but it is also governing how we feel and our mood.
Gut health influences both brain chemistry and behaviour, with your gut microbiota being responsible for 90 per cent of your serotonin and dopamine production.
Taking care of your nutrition allows for increased feelings of happiness and wellbeing. Eating a balanced meal, but also remembering that eating when we are stressed, can slow digestion and affect our gut health.
Alcohol added to excess food consumed on the holidays, often laden with things we wouldn't normally eat, isn't a very effective de-stress strategy and can worsen both our stress levels, lead to less sleep and poorer mood driven by our gut health.
Battles with nutritional health can often be brought on by various conditions, particularly mental health challenges, substance use, and eating disorders.
These conditions and their symptoms can alter an individual's metabolism, appetite, and nutrient absorption, and often leave them lacking in necessary areas of their diet.
For Aussies wanting to combat nutritional difficulties and learn how to better manage their weight, seeking help from a nutritionist can play a vital role in getting them back on track.
On top of dietary advice, a nutritionist's role in assessing gut health and possible nutritional deficiencies can support the treatment of mental health challenges and dependency as a component of long-term recovery.
Nutritional therapy involves a thorough nutrition status assessment, blood pathology and consideration of your circumstances, including health and lifestyle history. It may also include analysis of hormone levels, DNA and microbiome testing.
With the new year on the horizon, I encourage Aussies to consider a more holistic approach to managing their weight and nutritional health and in turn revitalise their overall wellbeing.
