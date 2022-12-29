The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 30, 1994

December 30 2022 - 12:30am
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 30, 1994.

In what seems to be a fitting look back at the legendary Shane Warne, on this day in 1994 The Canberra Times reported on the magic hat-trick Warne took in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

