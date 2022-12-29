Times Past: December 30, 1994

In what seems to be a fitting look back at the legendary Shane Warne, on this day in 1994 The Canberra Times reported on the magic hat-trick Warne took in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.
On the front page there are three photos showing Warne's three victims in order of their dismissal.
The first was Phil DeFreitas who got out Leg Before Wicket, followed immediately by Darren Gough who was caught behind by Ian Healy and then Devon Malcolm who was caught by David Boon.
This hat-trick was only the fourth by an Australian in an Ashes Test.
Warne revealed after play why he did not seek the wisdom of captain Mark Taylor or experienced all-rounder Steve Waugh before bowling the historic ball to Malcolm. He instead opted for novice swing bowler Damien Fleming.
"I went and asked Flem what I should do because he got a hat-trick in Pakistan," Warne said. "I closed my eyes and thought about bowling my stock ball. Luckily Boonie's took an absolute beauty ... I've never got a hat-trick in any grade of cricket."
After this, England basically forfeited any chance of getting the Ashes back by crashing out for 92 runs - its lowest score in the past 107 Tests against Australia since its previous lowest score of 87 at Melbourne in 1958-59.
Warne finished with three wickets for 16 runs while teammate and man-of-the-match Craig McDermott took five wickets for 42 runs.
"I'm very happy at the moment and Warnie and Billy [McDermott] have done a sensational job for us," Taylor said.
England captain Mike Atherton said that his side had been walloped.
"We need to pull our socks up and show some commitment and guts," Atherton said. "We are 2-0 down and we've been walloped in the first two Test matches."
Australia went on to win the series 3-1.
