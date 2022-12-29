The Canberra Times
Australians need to be water wise this summer

By The Canberra Times
December 30 2022 - 5:30am
The recent spate of drownings and other water related deaths across Australia this summer is a chilling reminder that beaches, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools are hazardous places; especially for children.

