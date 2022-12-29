The recent spate of drownings and other water related deaths across Australia this summer is a chilling reminder that beaches, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools are hazardous places; especially for children.
One of the most shocking tragedies was the death on Tuesday of two teenage girls in an accident at Lake Keepit in north-western NSW.
The two girls had been on an inflatable "biscuit" being towed behind a speedboat being driven by a 72-year-old extended family member. When the "biscuit" crossed the wake of the speedboat the two youngsters, who were enjoying a Christmas break with their family in what is normally an idyllic setting, were catapulted into a submerged tree stump.
While the girls were wearing life jackets they had no other protection and suffered fatal injuries.
The tragedy is just one of a string of water related events that have claimed 21 lives since the start of summer.
According to Life Saving Australia male deaths account for almost 75 per cent of all fatalities. What is even more concerning is that more than a third of the deaths involved children under the age of 17.
It appears that the older you are the less likely you are to be involved in a water related incident. This may be the result of a range of factors including people's experience with water and also a lower level of aquatic activity by older Australians.
Other recent tragedies have included the death of a five year old girl at Nagambie in Victoria, the disappearance of a man who had dived into a river in Wagga Wagga, and the death of a scuba diver near Lake Macquarie.
It is frightening to think that the death toll could have been even worse with Royal Lifesaving NSW reporting an unprecedented number of beach rescues over the holiday period.
Volunteer lifesavers have gone to the rescue of more than 630 people since Christmas Day.
That is a chilling statistic which may reflect the drop off in water safety education during the COVID years. According to a survey of 2036 parents by the Melbourne Royal Children's hospital one in six children aged between six months and 17 years have never had a swimming lesson.
That's just not good enough in a country where the majority of the population lives on the coast - or visits it regularly - and the climate is conducive to water-based recreation for three seasons of the year.
While our rivers, lakes and beaches are places of great beauty and perfect for recreation they all have hidden dangers lurking just before the surface. Rips and undertows, submerged obstacles and strong river currents are all dangers that need to be taken into account.
These hazards are often compounded by the consumption of alcohol or other substances that can impair judgement and the ability to respond to danger.
While there is no quick and easy panacea to this challenge - and it is worth remembering that water-related deaths in 2021 were even worse than this year - it is possible to even the odds.
Parents need to ensure their children are taught to swim at the earliest possible age and that these skills are developed over time. They also need to be extremely vigilant whenever children are in or around the water. A child can drown in a few centimetres of water. Even a momentary lapse of attention can be deadly.
Accidents are not acts of God or fate. They can, and should, be preventable. If you are near the water this summer it is essential that you put your safety, and the safety of those around you, first.
