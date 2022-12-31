The Canberra Times
LNP's tin ear on recognition's long history

By The Sunday Canberra Times
January 1 2023 - 5:30am
The release of the Howard government's cabinet papers from 2002 shows the Coalition's "tin ear" on reconciliation with the Indigenous community, most recently demonstrated by the Nationals' decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament, has a very long history.

