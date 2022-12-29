The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Charlie Camus to get qualifying chance at Canberra International

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Camus will compete for a spot in the Canberra International main draw. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Rising Canberra star Charlie Camus will get a chance to prove he's ready to play against men after being granted a spot in the qualifying field for the Canberra International.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.