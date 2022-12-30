Stable employment, dry air, a slight altitude and the buffer zone of the mountains to keep the nasty, rust-inducing salt air of the South Coast at bay has made Canberra, per capita, one of the country's biggest repositories of valuable, collectible vehicles.
There are some 120 car and motorcycle clubs in Canberra and the number of vintage, veteran and historic vehicles is expected to grow further in the years ahead after a new deal has been thrashed out to make owning and driving old cars in the ACT cheaper and more convenient.
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the ACT Council of Motor Clubs and the Road Transport Authority which will bring a updated scheme into effect early next year.
The new scheme generously allows up to 60 days of private usage per 12-month period of registration, plus any extra days when cars are fired up for club-endorsed events like the annual Wheels display coming up in mid-February.
The revised conditions are the registered ACT owner has to keep log book for each vehicle, be a financial member of an affiliated club, and keep the driving records up to date. Any road-registerable vehicle more than 30 years old is eligible for the registration concession.
The new move takes the pressure off club registrars like Charlie Adams, who signs off the forms on behalf of the club,
"This new scheme is a great idea, it makes a lot of sense," Mr Adams said.
"Most cars on historic rego don't get driven that much so 60 days is more than enough.
"Some club cars I only see once a year."
READ MORE:
Mr Adams, 88, is more than qualified to sign off the concessional registration for club members because his garage is crammed full of old cars he has either restored himself - including the spray painting and upholstery - or is the subject of some knowledgeable tinkering.
His eclectic Canberra driveway holds a 1929 Buick roadster (with fold-out "dickie" seat), a 1935 Chevrolet, a 1952 Vauxhall Velox ute and a 1972 Citroen 2CV Dolly, as well as a very modern Jeep Grand Cherokee. Out of room at home, his neighbour's garage holds a 1942 Willy's Jeep.
Inside the garage receiving a new starter motor was a 1950 Studebaker Champion, complete with a fighter aircraft-like chromed snout - "the same bloke designed it who did the Canberra bomber", he says - and old-fashioned "suicide" doors, a feature now making a comeback on modern utes.
Charlie Adams wanted to be a mechanic like his father, who ran the Dalgety garage.
"But back in those days you had to be able to afford a box of tools to become an apprentice mechanic," he said.
"My family couldn't afford it so I became a pastry chef apprentice instead. I hated it."
But the skills learned at his father's knee - including driving anything with wheels or caterpillar tracks - have kept him in good stead for years, as doing up, buying and selling old cars provides a little extra holiday cash.
And surprisingly, he's not at all sentimental about his cars, despite the work he puts into them.
"Everything's for sale - at the right price," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.