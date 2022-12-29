Concerns for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl

Family and police are concerned for the welfare of a girl who went missing from Queanbeyan on Thursday.
NSW police said Chloe Page, 12, was last seen at home in Karabar, about 1pm Thursday.
"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age," they said in a statement.
"Chloe is described as Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, medium build, and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie covered in indigenous art, and either light green or black pants."
They asked anyone with information about Chloe's whereabouts to contact Queanbeyan Police Station on (02) 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
