Concerns for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 29 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:24pm
Chloe Page, 12, was last seen at home in Karabar, about 1pm Thursday. Picgture supplied

Family and police are concerned for the welfare of a girl who went missing from Queanbeyan on Thursday.

Local News

