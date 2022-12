China's growing influence in Thailand should concern Australia

Things are complicated by China and Thailand's close history. Chinese migration to Thailand can be traced back to the 13th century. Today, Thailand has the largest Chinese population in south-east Asia, with ethnic Chinese making up anywhere from 10 to 14 per cent of the population. Moreover, as Raymond stressed, there may be a reluctance to crack down on China's influence "given the royal princess Sirindhorn's much-publicised love of China and her extensive travels there".