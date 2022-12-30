China's growing influence in Thailand should concern Australia

Close your eyes and picture Thailand: what do you see?
Tropical islands, royal palaces oozing opulence, vibrant night markets, and some of the tastiest dishes the world has to offer.
Look closer, however, and you'll also see an imposing shadow cast by a foreign land. As someone who visits Thailand on a regular basis, I have been taken aback by the grip China has over this tropical paradise. Sadly, this grip appears to be tightening.
The Chinese are in the business of buying land and property, lots of land and property. Up until recently, Singapore was the most popular destination in south-east Asia for Chinese property buyers. Now, though, it's Thailand.
In 2022, as The Nation Thailand reported, Chinese nationals were the biggest buyers of property in "The Land of Smiles."
In the second quarter of 2022, for example, more than 2000 units were transferred, representing a 27.6 per cent increase on 2021. To be clear, to make sizeable purchases abroad, prospective buyers must first get permission from Beijing.
Some will argue there is nothing remotely dangerous about Chinese citizens buying property in a foreign land (although some would argue otherwise). It's a free world, after all.
However, the Chinese aren't just in the business of buying homes and hectares; they're also in the business of buying influence. A new report published by Taiwan-based Doublethink Lab clearly demonstrates the many ways in which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and CCP-backed businesses pull various strings in Thailand. Beijing now exerts a great degree of control over the country's media, academia, technology, law enforcement, military and foreign policy.
In other words, basically every aspect of Thai society. The CCP's sway over Thailand, a key US ally, cannot be emphasised enough. Not only does Bangkok regularly hold joint military exercises with Beijing, it's also a vocal supporter of the One China Policy.
Some will read this and ask, rather understandably, why should Australians care about what is going on in Thailand, situated some 6000km away?
Because not only is Thailand ASEAN's second largest economy, it is a top 10 two-way trading partner for Australia. Canberra and Bangkok cooperate in a number of key areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, counter-terrorism, education, defence and law enforcement.
In 2022 Thailand and Australia forged a closer and tighter strategic partnership. Even as tensions between Canberra and Beijing supposedly thaw, the CCP could pose a threat to this strategic alliance.
As Greg Raymond, a scholar of south-east Asian politics, recently noted, Thai-Chinese associations run deep. Thai military officers, politicians and influential business people appear to work in unison with Beijing.
In November of 2022, every single member of a small Buddhist temple in the northern province of Petchaburi tested positive for meth use.
Chinese drug traffickers exploit Thailand's porous borders with Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos to traffick drugs in and out of the country. In recent times, the money from this illicit drug trade has steadily increased. As Raymond noted, the profits are financing Chinese crime bosses in Thailand, allowing them to acquire Thai passports and property.
Aided by immigration officers, members of Chinese triads are allowed to stay illegally in Thailand. For the uninitiated, Chinese triads specialise in extortion, human trafficking, prostitution and, of course, the supply of dangerous drugs.
Contrary to state-approved propaganda, these dangerous mafiosos have close ties to Beijing.
In Thailand, sadly, criminals have little, if any, reason to fear police forces, largely because the laws in place are more flexible than a Russian gymnast.
Some prominent Thai commentators suggest Chinese criminals have the full support of prominent politicians and lawmakers.
They certainly do. This has been the case for decades. In the 1990s, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs sounded the alarm on Chinese influence, arguing influential figures in Beijing could look to "exploit" a number of "Thai elites and high-ranking officials in the Thai capital" and obtain insights from Sino-Thais in private enterprise.
Things are complicated by China and Thailand's close history. Chinese migration to Thailand can be traced back to the 13th century. Today, Thailand has the largest Chinese population in south-east Asia, with ethnic Chinese making up anywhere from 10 to 14 per cent of the population. Moreover, as Raymond stressed, there may be a reluctance to crack down on China's influence "given the royal princess Sirindhorn's much-publicised love of China and her extensive travels there".
As is clear to see, China's influence in Thailand is as widespread as it is problematic. From flooding the country with drugs (a familiar tale) to flooding politicians' pockets with generous bribes, the Chinese have wrestled control of a beautiful country with a hideous underbelly.
