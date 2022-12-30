One of Canberra's quiet heroes of 2022 has been Deborah Martin.
The 70 year old from Lyons is a member of the Stolen Generations, who was taken from her mother at birth in Western Australia.
She now dedicates her life to supporting Aboriginal children and families in the ACT and reducing the incarceration rate of local Aboriginal people.
She is the founder and volunteer CEO of the Tjillari Justice Aboriginal Corporation and a member of the Sentence Administration Board.
And Ms Martin recently received the coveted 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award from Volunteering ACT. She was shocked to win.
"I read through the list of all the nominations and I thought, 'Not a hope in hell!'," she said, with a laugh.
"There were so many brilliant people and I just didn't think for a second I even had a chance. So it was a really big shock, but a very nice one."
Tjillari Justice came about because Ms Martin was fed up hearing about the growing incarceration rate of Aboriginal people.
She started the corporation as a not-for-profit in 2014 after moving to the ACT 22 years ago. The body recognised Aboriginal children suffered from the trauma of having a family member in the justice system and they needed support to avoid going down the same road. Families needed to be strengthened.
With a background in early education and working in prisons, Ms Martin was a perfect fit for the mission.
She also believed it was her cultural responsibility "for older people to take care of the younger ones".
One of Tjillari's more recent programs was about reconnecting Aboriginal men in Canberra's jail, the Alexander Maconochie Centre, with their children, through play and cultural activities.
"The outcome of that was there was a noticeable change in the behaviour of the detainees. They were a lot calmer and a lot more together," Ms Martin said.
Family members would say things such as "this is the first time he's ever played with his children" or "It's really good to see him embracing his culture and learning about it".
"Because a lot of them don't have any idea of their cultural roles or responsibilities as Aboriginal men. And part of that program is to be a strong man for your family," Ms Martin said.
"A person is like a jigsaw puzzle and the missing piece is often identity. They'll say, 'I'm indigenous' and you ask what that means, they have no idea, they really don't. But once they start to explore their own cultural identity, I think it has a really calming effect.
"It's that missing piece in who you are, that missing pride in who you are."
The comment is always, 'You see us as people. You don't see us as our offences'. And I think that's important if we want to reintegrate people into the community, we can't put this, 'You're a crim' tag on them.- Tjillari Justice Aboriginal Corporation volunteer CEO Deborah Martin
The corporation also implemented programs for Aboriginal women to plan for the safety of their children when confronted with family violence.
However, COVID disrupted the programs when access to the jail became impossible. And the corporation is still trying to get back on track.
"We've put up a proposal to the prison for a number of programs, for women, in particular. And they never get back to us. They just ignore us. Which is very depressing," Ms Martin said.
"It's put the corporation in a really difficult position, because we've got all the funding for it and no support from AMC."
Ms Martin says she treats the prisoners and detainees with respect.
"I often see people on the street who've been through the parole board or have known me from [from the prison] prior to COVID and will come up and say, 'Hi, how are you?' and chat about their family," she said.
"And the comment is always, 'You see us as people. You don't see us as our offences'. And I think that's important if we want to reintegrate people into the community, we can't put this, 'You're a crim' tag on them."
Ms Martin understands the importance of finding your place and a sense of acceptance.
She was taken from her mother at birth in Perth, on the whim of the so-called government protector of Aboriginal people.
"We were also graded by your skin colour, so the lighter you were, the more likely you were to be removed," she said.
"I've actually got my records and in them they show very clearly every six months the school nurse used to check on my skin colour to make sure I wasn't getting darker. Because if I had gotten darker, I would have been returned home."
Ms Martin was placed into a violent foster family, which she left at the first opportunity, at the age of 18.
She found her birth family by chance at a conference in Adelaide when she was 40. She did meet her birth mother and grandmother, but both passed away soon after. She discovered she had four sisters and four brothers.
"It's been very hard developing relationships with your brothers and sisters as adults, very hard, but I've got strong links with at least three of my brothers and sisters, which is lovely," she said.
The importance of identity is something she knows all too well. She used to be Deborah Evans.
"My name was changed so my foster family could claim benefits for me," she said.
"Martin is my birth name and it's only been Martin for a couple of years, because I realised that was something that had been stolen. My family kept putting pressure on me to take it back, so I did.
"I don't think people realise what is taken away from us."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
