The Australian Liberal Party has not yet become a clone of the Republican Party. But its leaders, political and organisational, and at federal level as much as state level, are continually looking at Republican political and campaigning techniques, and trying to adapt them to Australian purposes. There are limits to what they can do, given the substantial constitutional differences, including compulsory voting. But that has not stopped national and state leaders trying to mobilise potential supporters around fake issues, such as the supposed existence of significant religious discrimination. There are efforts to revive and weaponise issues such as abortion rights, the right for religious institutions and schools to discriminate against others, or the supposed threat of non-binary gender. It has not prevented concerted and continuing attempts to stack sub-branches with members of Americanised religions, such as the Pentecostals. It resembles Bob Santamaria's efforts to create an anti-communist Catholic movement in the Labor Party in the 1940s. Nor has it prevented some players, including former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott from flirting with European politicians appealing to the politics of racism and exclusion on refugee matters.