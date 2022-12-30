The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Libs under Peter Dutton leadership continue spiral into Donald Trump-inspired politics

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
December 30 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state of decline of the federal Liberal Party revealed by its 2022 election review is so serious that even people who hope it never achieves power again should ask themselves whether it is in Australia's interest that it be allowed to continue in its death spiral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.