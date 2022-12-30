The Canberra Times
Over-55s able to tip $300,000 into super balance after selling their home

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the downsizer scheme will help Australians boost their retirement savings, and free up housing stock. Pictures by staff photographers.

Australians aged 55 and above will be able to tip up to $300,000 into their super balance after selling their home under changes which start in the new year.

