The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra cyclist Jay Vine sets sights on new team and Giro d'Italia win after breakout season

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 31 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Vine invited a group of Canberra Cycling Club juniors on a Friday morning bunch ride through the capital. Picture by Karleen Minney

Jay Vine found himself somewhere in the middle of the pack as he turned into the Alivio Tourist Park on still Canberra morning. Not where he wants to be on the biggest tours in the world, but perfectly OK for a ride down memory lane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.