Want to improve your mental health and feel the benefits instantly?
Start by focusing on these six areas: sleep, movement, nutrition, relaxation, routine and relationships.
"As soon as you start focusing on your mental health, you will feel change straight away," clinical psychologist at University of Canberra Dr Vivienne Lewis said.
"Your body will feel more relaxed, your mind clearer, and your mood will pick up."
Dr Lewis recommended starting with simple things like moving your body daily, eating nutritious food, getting good sleep and relaxing.
"By putting yourself first and making yourself a priority, you're telling yourself you're worth spending effort on, and that will make you feel good straight away," Dr Lewis said.
"Make it easy to achieve; just do a little every day. For physical movement, you don't have to join the gym and go every day; just walk around the block, or park your car further away.
"Spend just five minutes reading or 10 minutes in the bath to relax.
"Try to eat every two to three hours to keep your body well-fueled throughout the day and drink water."
Develop a routine to further support and improve sleep, movement, nutrition and relaxation.
Finally, look outside yourself to the relationships around you, like friends, family and work colleagues.
"Surround yourself with people you care about, and you love and who make you feel good," Dr Lewis said.
"These are the people who lift you up rather than pull you down and make you feel down.
"If you have toxic friends, now might be the time to think if you really want these people in your life."
The same need for change might also apply to work or other commitments in order to achieve good mental health.
"You might need to change your work hours or change where you're working or what you're doing," Dr Lewis said.
"You're going to need to be brave enough to make those decisions."
While making these changes will result in good mental health, it's important to note that good mental health does not mean being happy all the time.
"Good mental health means you're generally feeling sound in mind and able to function well; you're able to go to work or school," Dr Lewis said.
"You can relax, sleep, feel different emotions like sadness or anger and experience pleasure.
"It's not about feeling happy all the time and never feeling stressed or sad; it's about being able to cope with the inevitable ups and downs of life.
"If you think good mental health is being happy all the time, you are setting yourself up to fail.
"Be realistic about the expectations you have on yourself and have optimism that when you're having a bad day, you know it won't be like that forever, and you know what to do to make yourself feel better."
If you are experiencing mental distress, seek help from your GP, who can refer you to a psychologist or phone one of these 24-hour helplines: Lifeline on 13 11 14; beyondblue on 1300 224 636; or 1800-RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
