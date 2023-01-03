The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Focus on your wellbeing for immediate, significant benefits

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
January 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Making time for relaxation will make an impact on overall wellbeing and mental health. Just five minutes of reading (or any relaxing activity) a day will make a difference. Picture Shutterstock

Want to improve your mental health and feel the benefits instantly?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Habermann

Elizabeth Habermann

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.