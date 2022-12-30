The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Chloe Lincoln to start for Canberra United in clash with Melbourne Victory after Keely Richards injury

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 30 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Lincoln will start for Canberra United in Saturday's clash with the Melbourne Victory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has backed Chloe Lincoln to step up after incumbent goalkeeper Keeley Richards was ruled out of Saturday's A-League Women clash with Melbourne Victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.