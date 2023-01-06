The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Unknown synthetic drugs like CanKet surging onto the market ahead of relaxed drug laws arriving in 2023

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technician Cassidy Whitefield tests street drugs at the ACT governmment's testing facility. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Accelerated processes are needed to place new synthetic drugs such as CanKet, which was detected for the first time in 2022 in Canberra, under the Poisons Standard, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.