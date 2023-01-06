In its latest wastewater report which monitors drug consumption, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission quoted United Nations data which found the number of new psychoactive substances with opioid effects increased nearly sevenfold, from seven substances in 2014 (accounting for 2 per cent of all NPS) to 48 in 2018 (9 per cent of all NPS). These numbers are four years out of date and expected to be well below real-world outputs.