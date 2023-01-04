2 The Wizard of Oz: Ickle Pickle Productions' stage presentation of the classic musical is on at Belconnen Theatre, various dates and times until January 21. With a cast of 35 adult and youth performers, it tells the story of Dorothy, a girl from Kansas, who with her dog Toto finds herself in the land of Oz. They have many adventures and befriend a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion while trying to find a way to get home. Can the Wizard of Oz help? See: https://www.icklepickle.com.au/