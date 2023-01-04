The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Weekender, January 6-8, 2023: Snakes Alive!, the Mint and The Wizard of Oz are open

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A snake looms. Picture by Gary Schafer

1 Snakes Alive!: Presented by the ACT Herpetological Association (ACTHA) in partnership with the Australian National Botanic Gardens, this exhibition showcases a variety of Australian reptiles and amphibians - many of which are threatened, endangered and rarely seen in the wild or in captivity. Kids and carers can get up close and enjoy live displays, feeding and handling of snakes, lizards, frogs, turtles and crocodiles while learning more about these fascinating animals. It's on at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, Clunies Ross Street, Acton on Monday, January 9 at 10am. Two hours, prebooked, fee applies. See: eventbrite.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.