1 Snakes Alive!: Presented by the ACT Herpetological Association (ACTHA) in partnership with the Australian National Botanic Gardens, this exhibition showcases a variety of Australian reptiles and amphibians - many of which are threatened, endangered and rarely seen in the wild or in captivity. Kids and carers can get up close and enjoy live displays, feeding and handling of snakes, lizards, frogs, turtles and crocodiles while learning more about these fascinating animals. It's on at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, Clunies Ross Street, Acton on Monday, January 9 at 10am. Two hours, prebooked, fee applies. See: eventbrite.com.au.
2 The Wizard of Oz: Ickle Pickle Productions' stage presentation of the classic musical is on at Belconnen Theatre, various dates and times until January 21. With a cast of 35 adult and youth performers, it tells the story of Dorothy, a girl from Kansas, who with her dog Toto finds herself in the land of Oz. They have many adventures and befriend a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion while trying to find a way to get home. Can the Wizard of Oz help? See: https://www.icklepickle.com.au/
3 Royal Australian Mint tours: Hear some stories about the history of coins in Australia and look out over the factory while you learn how this country's coins are made. Don't expect any free samples, though. The Royal Australian Mint is in Denison Street, Deakin. Tours are free on weekdays at 11am and 2pm and weekends and public holidays on 11am, 1pm and 2pm. Bookings are essential as group numbers are limited and visitors must arrive 10 minutes before the tour time. See: eventbrite.com.au.
4 Rauschenberg & Johns: This exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia is free with general admission. Subtitled Significant Others, it draws on the gallery's Kenneth Tyler Collection of prints from American artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns who began a private creative dialogue that introduced everyday signs, objects, and media into their work, collapsing the distinction between art and life. There are works by both artists produced between 1967 and 1973, and holdings of key works by their predecessors and contemporaries. It is on until January 29, 2023. Bookings and more information: nga.gov.au.
5 Trim the Sails!: This summer holiday program at the National Museum of Australia is part of the Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre collection. Set sail with Trim the Cat, who accompanied Matthew Flinders and Bungaree aboard HMS Investigator on their historic voyage circumnavigating Australia. It's on at various times from January 9 to 16, 2023. Cost applies. See: nma.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
