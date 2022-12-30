Canberra hosted Vivienne Westwood the clothes but not the woman

"She was an activist designer, but also aware that fashion remains one of the biggest contributors to pollution. In this sense she remained a provocateur to the end, exhorting people to buy less, declaring, 'If you ask me what I think people should be getting next season, I'll tell you what I'd like them to buy - nothing. I'd like people to stop buying and buying and buying' . Even as this created a conundrum for her own brand.

