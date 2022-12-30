The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra hosted Vivienne Westwood the clothes but not the woman

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The death this week of British fashion maverick Vivienne Westwood for many Canberrans brought back memories of the blockbuster retrospective exhibition of her work at the National Gallery of Australia during the 2004-05 summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.