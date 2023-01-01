Drowning tragedies take me back to moments of terror

Every time I read about yet another drowning, my heart sinks for the family and friends left behind. The age of the person doesn't matter - it's equally devastating all round.
Every time I see that the drowning occurred in a river ("Rivers the top spot for drownings", December 30) all the fear and anxiety receptors in my body go into overdrive. My mind goes back 42 years to a school excursion to Casuarina Sands with over a hundred kids splashing around in the river while the teachers and parents sat up the hill, in the shade, chatting.
I couldn't swim so I was paddling around along the bank. Not even knee deep. One minute my feet were on the sand, the next there was nothing solid under me. It felt like hours, but was probably only seconds, where I went down and up, down and up. Sputtering. Gasping. Terrified.
Eventually, I pulled myself out and dragged myself up on shore. Up to where the adults were. Still chatting. Nobody was any the wiser. I said nothing. I was embarrassed.
Two years later, I finally learned how to swim. As a parent, still terrified of the water, all I wanted was for my kids to learn how to keep themselves safe in the water. I watch them like a hawk. I watch my husband like a hawk. It can happen to anybody. Anywhere.
It's not a blame game. But we need to stop being so complacent.
It's just as well that we have a newspaper in the ACT which takes the space to draw our attention in its headlines (December 29) to our abject failure in the funding of our national institutions, and next day has Jenna Price write in despair, pointing out that "our most precious assets" are at risk (December 30).
It's all so true!
I felt positively flat showing my recent prominent interstate visitor the National Library on a non -public holiday, only to find the reading room and all its inner workings closed. Visitors have a right to feel Canberra as the engine room of this country. Although the Leonardo Ffrench windows are charming, its working parts, including its Trove system, are essential to researching our identity, as Jenna Price reminds us.
And exhibitions like Feared and Revered at the National Museum should be boisterously welcomed into the heart of the life of this national capital. Its display of extremely valuable exhibits depicting goddesses from all over the world which have been kept by the British Museum is breath-taking in its scope.
And it uses them to provoke some profound and most contemporary reflections from a selection of the leading women in this country in videos at the end of the show.
Let's get excited about these wonderful opportunities provided by our national institutions. Let's insist that they are given the resources and support they deserve before this country's candle of shared identity is extinguished by the cold wind of efficiency.
Having been a psychologist for nearly 30 years in the education system, the public mental health system, and in private practice, I am appalled at the Labor Government's halving of the subsidised Medicare appointments. This means a person seeking help from a psychologist is limited to 10 subsidised appointments over a 12 month period.
A person who presents to a psychologist with moderate to severe mental health issues can often require weekly appointments to deal with them.
This means that after 10 weeks, this person can no longer access Medicare funding for their appointments until the following year. This results in many people ceasing to access help. How can this be rationalised on a health basis? What other specialist health services are limited in this way? Mental ill health is debilitating. It affects a person's ability to cope with their daily issues. It clouds the ability of people to enjoy their lives. It affects their ability to earn a living and to maintain relationships.
Halving the number of subsidised appointments will simply result in many people suffering from mental ill health remaining unwell. Mark Butler says that he has halved the number of appointments because it was causing fewer people being able to access psychologists. This lack of access is caused, not by the number of appointments but by the lack of psychologists in private practice. Surely the answer is in supporting more people to study psychology and increasing the number of psychologists across Australia? Reducing the number of subsidised appointments is not the way to solve this problem.
In 2022, Australia's State of the Environment report concluded that the overall trend of our environment is "poor and deteriorating". From the majestic Great Barrier Reef to towering Mountain Ash Forests, our natural world is suffering at the hands of we humans. In response, may 2023 be the year that we each take the opportunity to make a positive difference toward reversing the trend. Each year, more and more of us resolve to live sustainably. So, when we pen our 2023 plans, let's add ideas like eating locally grown unpackaged fruit and veggies, planting trees, spending time outside in nature, and joining a local environment group, to our list. Sustainable living is better for both our planet and our own well-being. A win-win for 2023!
I consider that the protection from the sun afforded by baseball style headgear worn by some elements of the Australian Defence Force, is entirely inadequate for the Australian climate. I also suggest that suitable replacement by an item that offers greater protection for the face and ears should be urgently pursued, before enterprising lawyers formulate a class action on behalf of ADF skin cancer victims.
I generally find Mario's daily musings rather harmless and know that others may murmur in agreement or be compelled to deep thought by their newness even as I yawn and yearn for someone new to be given air time.
Today, however my yawn turned into a "what the?" as he lumped the cookers and the Aboriginal Tent Embassy into the same should-be-moved-on basket. Come on Mario, muse a bit deeper and try to see the difference between the two.
I mean, you know, it's that time of, ya know, year. I mean, I couldn't, you know, think of, ya know, anything annoying, ya know, that I do to, uh, I mean, that wastes other people's, ya know, uh, time.
Then I noticed that good speakers, or those reading from a teleprompter or speaking from a script don't use those unnecessary "filler" words. It used to be that almost everyone started sentences with the word "So", as if a logical conclusion was going to be explained.
If we are seeking something to give up, correct or work on, during the New Year, maybe we can dispense with these over utilised empty phrases. Also, perhaps if we responded to each other by exclaiming "Yes! I DO know!" once in a while, then these universal empty time-waster interjections will go the way of the "So" false conclusion sentence starter.
I mean, can you imagine, ya know, such a Canberra region led linguistic, ya know, conversational repair exercise and the, I mean, conversational time, we, ya know, would all gain in 2023?
Thank you for publishing my letter about the need to keep heat pumps running overnight. A number of my friends have been caught in the same dilemma; that is, they used to have gas which they turned off at night, and on again in the morning, whereupon reheating of the home was almost instantaneous.
It certainly saves on the cost of gas. However, with the new heat pump technology, they found that prompt reheating is not possible, and no-one has advised them to keep the system going all night.
As another has pointed out, it works well if used correctly, and is cheaper to use. The physics of the different systems is completely different, suffice it to say that they are different technologies, and the new one is cheaper and less polluting than gas. It may be a subject for an alert journalist in your excellent paper before winter commences.
In the new year, as we think about resolutions, it might be the time to consider the plight of the animals we cause to be bred, abused and killed in order to produce the meat, dairy and eggs we like to eat.
And yes, those cows and chickens used by the dairy and egg industries are killed as surely as those who are slaughtered for meat.
And "like" is the operative word. We don't need these foods.
These days, more than ever before, there are alternative foods made from plants that deliver equivalent nutrition and taste, are affordable and generally healthier - having zero cholesterol for example.
How about a New Year's resolution to stop being the cause of so much unnecessary suffering and death. Treat yourself to Veganuary.
Disappointing to read that Dr Douglas McKenzie (Letters, Dec 30) has so deeply partaken of the US/LNP/ASPI "China is Bad" Kool Aid.
The distinction between New Year's resolutions and political promises is curious. While both have built-in obsolescence, the former fade away silently while the latter fracture explosively.
Congratulations to the AP photographer who caught what must be the defining image of the current situation in Afghanistan ("NGO jobs ban 'must be revoked'", Page 23, December 29). The heavily armed Talib is being given a contemptuous "stink eye" by a woman passing him in the street. Talk about a picture telling a thousand words.
It's taken me a while, but after reading Rod Matthews' letter re the days getting shorter, plus his other letters, I reckon he's maybe having a lend of us. At least, I hope he is.
David Warner has come a long way from belligerent belter and mouthy short leg fielder. His on-field fortitude in scoring a double century in his 100th Test was admirable. Nevertheless, the ghost of Sandpapergate will remain until Cricket Australia comes totally clean about the scandal and all that led up to it.
If I'm not mistaken, and I'm pretty sure I'm not, the speaker taking to the crowd at the Alternative Lifestyle Camp held at the Cotter in 1976 (Flashback Friday, December 30) is none other than Jim Cairns, former Labor Deputy PM among other things, during his alternative lifestyle phase after losing office in 1975. Talk about a blast from the past.
It was clever marketing to label annual cuts to government departments as "efficiency dividends". But now that we are well aware of the damage that the cuts have done, particularly to our cultural institutions, it is time justification for their continuation is tested. Given that it was Labor which introduced them in 1987, it is fitting the present government does this as a priority.
Perhaps Felicity Chivas' reference to Meghan Markle as being of "mixed race" (Letters, December 29) should be more accurately stated as being of "mixed ancestry". Modern science regards race as a social construct, an identity that is assigned based on rules made by society. While partly based on physical similarities within groups, race does not have an inherent physical or biological meaning. Today, scientists prefer to use the term "ancestry" to describe human diversity.
I hope Mr Albanese does not sacrifice Australians' protection from COVID by allowing travel to and from China. I am concerned he will allow this to happen not wanting to offend China at a time when he is negotiating trade with China.
