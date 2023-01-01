Drowning tragedies take me back to moments of terror

In 2022, Australia's State of the Environment report concluded that the overall trend of our environment is "poor and deteriorating". From the majestic Great Barrier Reef to towering Mountain Ash Forests, our natural world is suffering at the hands of we humans. In response, may 2023 be the year that we each take the opportunity to make a positive difference toward reversing the trend. Each year, more and more of us resolve to live sustainably. So, when we pen our 2023 plans, let's add ideas like eating locally grown unpackaged fruit and veggies, planting trees, spending time outside in nature, and joining a local environment group, to our list. Sustainable living is better for both our planet and our own well-being. A win-win for 2023!