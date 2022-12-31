Public opinion has shifted; the ideological hegemony of the so-called "third way" of Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder now survives mostly in small bubbles, chief among them journalists and commentators over the age of 40. Another preserve is Britain's Labour Party, whose Blairite leader Keir Starmer and supporters in the media currently find themselves out of step with overwhelming public support for striking public-sector workers.

