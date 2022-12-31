The Canberra Times
Pankaj Mishra | Post-COVD pandemic election show rise of the left was the real story of 2022

By Pankaj Mishra
January 1 2023 - 5:30am
Pundits reviewed 2022 with a palpable sigh of relief. It was the year, or so the consensus goes, when far-right strongmen such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro were enfeebled, China stumbled and the West made a comeback, at least against Vladimir Putin's Russia.

