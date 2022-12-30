Norm Gardner filly Miss Belgium is in line for a shot at the Magic Millions after dominating her rivals in the inaugural running of the $50,000 Clan O'Sullivan at Canberra Racecourse on Friday.
The emerging talent took out the first leg of the $400,000 Canberra Speed Series in dominant fashion, beating Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Hokusai by one length. Griffinstown Girl was third. Miss Belgium will collect a $100,000 bonus if she can win the Black Opal Preview and Black Opal Stakes.
The win came on the back of a number of solid showings in the city and Gardner was always confident his filly could prevail on her home track.
"I couldn't believe she was (paying) $7," Gardner told Sky Racing. "Those races in Sydney, she was only getting beat a length and a half. As I said to the owner, they're the ones travelling today. I was really confident today, she's a handful of a filly, a real handful to handle, but gee she's tough.
"I don't think she handled the ground today, I think there's so much improvement in her."
The first leg of the Canberra Speed Series was programmed to act as a launching pad to the lucrative Magic Millions raceday on January 14.
Gardner declared pre-race that a win would be enough to secure Miss Belgium a place in the field, now the only decision to be made is whether to send her up to the Gold Coast or not.
The trainer is considering giving the filly a break with an eye to the autumn carnival, however the prize money on offer could be too much for the ownership group to turn down.
"I know the owner wants to go to the Magic Millions," he said. "That will get her in now.
"I'd prefer to give her a break and come back here. I think he'll want to go up there, we'll make a decision in the next couple of days."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
